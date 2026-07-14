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2026 July 14   11:53

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Singapore container throughput rises 3.2% as bunker sales reach 4.67m tonnes in June

Singapore’s container throughput increased 3.2% year on year to 3.83m TEU in June, while marine fuel sales rose 1.6% to 4.67m tonnes, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. 

Vessel arrival tonnage climbed 6.5% to 279.83m gross tonnes during the month, while the number of vessel arrivals increased 6.3% to 11,520.  

Total cargo throughput declined 1.4% from a year earlier to 49.21m tonnes.  Singapore sold 4.669m tonnes of bunker fuel in June.

Conventional fuels accounted for 4.577m tonnes, while LNG sales reached 55,000 tonnes and biofuel volumes totalled 38,000 tonnes.  

The underlying MPA spreadsheets classify the June figures as preliminary and subject to revision when additional information becomes available.

The bunker totals include delayed submissions declared by fuel suppliers.  

The monthly figures follow Singapore’s 2025 performance, when the port handled 44.66m TEU, vessel arrival tonnage reached 3.22bn GT and marine fuel sales totalled 56.77m tonnes.

The three indicators increased 8.6%, 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively, from 2024.  

Established in 1996, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is the country’s maritime and port regulator and planner. Its statutory functions include developing the Port of Singapore and overseeing maritime safety, digitalisation and decarbonisation initiatives.

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