Asia ship robberies hit seven-year first-half low

Armed robberies against ships in Asia fell 64% year on year to 35 in the first half of 2026, the lowest January-to-June total since 2019, according to the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre.

The decline was driven by a 74% drop in incidents in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, where the number fell to 21 from 80 in the same period of 2025. All 21 cases occurred in the Singapore Strait, including 20 in the eastbound traffic lane and one in the precautionary area. The waterway still accounted for 60% of all incidents recorded across Asia. The regional total was down from 96 a year earlier.

'All 35 cases were classified as armed robbery because they occurred in internal waters, territorial seas or archipelagic waters under coastal-state jurisdiction. No piracy incidents were recorded. Twenty-one ships were targeted while underway and 14 while at anchor. Bulk carriers were involved in 62% of the Singapore Strait cases, barges under tow in 29% and tankers in 9%. Crew members were unharmed in 85% of the incidents. Engine spares were stolen in one-third of the cases, while scrap metal was taken from barges in 24%. About three-quarters of the incidents occurred between 9pm and 5.59am.

ReCAAP ISC executive director Vijay Chafekar linked the improvement to preventive measures introduced by shipping companies and the operational response of law enforcement agencies in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. “The residual petty theft cases are localised in the eastbound lane of the Phillip Channel in the Singapore Strait,” Chafekar said.

The improvement was not uniform across the region. Philippine ports and anchorages recorded 10 incidents, up from none in the first half of 2025, while the Philippine Coast Guard arrested several perpetrators between January and April. Incident numbers declined in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, the South China Sea and Vietnam. Most cases involved opportunistic, hit-and-run thefts targeting engine parts, ship stores and other unsecured property.

ReCAAP is a regional government-to-government agreement established to strengthen cooperation against piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia. It entered into force in September 2006, while its Singapore-based Information Sharing Centre began operations two months later. The agreement has 21 contracting states and conducts information-sharing, capacity-building and cooperative programmes.