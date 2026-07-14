Cavotec wins €7m shore power retrofit order with vessels kept in service

Cavotec has secured a €7m ($8.0m) shore power retrofit order from an unnamed global container shipping company, with the work to be carried out while the vessels remain in operation, according to Cavotec.

The contract covers low- and medium-voltage containerships and is intended to avoid disruption to their sailing schedules. It was signed in the second quarter of 2026, with delivery scheduled during 2026.

The order takes the customer’s total programme with Cavotec to 24 containerships equipped with shore power technology across 2025 and 2026.

“We are pleased that this customer continues to expand its adoption of our shore power retrofit solutions,” chief executive David Pagels said. “The demand for ship electrification continues to grow and this order strengthens our position as a leading provider of shore power solutions for the global shipping industry.”

Cavotec is an engineering company that designs and supplies connection and electrification systems for ports and industrial applications. The company has more than 50 years of experience in the sector.