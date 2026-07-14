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2026 July 14   15:53

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TerraMarine selected for Vancouver's Roberts Bank Terminal 2 marine works

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority selected TerraMarine on 13 July 2026 as preferred proponent for the landmass and wharf package at the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project, subject to completion of contract negotiations, according to the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.  

The planned marine container terminal at the Port of Vancouver is intended to lift Canada’s west coast container capacity by more than 30%, unlock more than C$100bn ($70.7bn) in annual trade capacity, add over C$3bn ($2.1bn) a year to Canadian GDP and support tens of thousands of jobs. It is also intended to help Canada double exports to non-US markets over the next decade.  

The package covers a marine landmass, wharf structure and berth pocket, a widened causeway, an expanded tug basin and selected environmental mitigation and offsetting works. The authority is using a progressive design-build procurement with a target-price model.  

A request for qualifications was issued in July 2025. Three teams were shortlisted in November 2025, proposals were received in late May 2026 and the evaluation was overseen by an independent fairness monitor.  

TerraMarine will work with the authority, First Nations and regulators on logistics, work planning, costs, scheduling, early works and subcontracting opportunities, including for Indigenous-owned businesses. A target-price design-build agreement is intended after initial development work and financial close.  Financial close, mobilisation and early works are scheduled for late 2027, with land reclamation due to start in 2028 and terminal operations expected in the mid-2030s.  The project has key environmental approvals and consent from 27 First Nations covered by mutual benefits agreements. The authority and Global Container Terminals also have a memorandum of understanding to explore a joint operating and development agreement.  

The authority previously completed the Centerm Expansion Project and is advancing Second Narrows dredging works and the Holdom Overpass Project.  

TerraMarine is a project team comprising FlatironDragados Canada, Inc.; Van Oord Canada Ltd.; Aecon Constructors, a division of Aecon Construction Group Inc.; and Carlson Construction Group Inc.

Global Container Terminals is a majority Canadian-owned terminal operator at the Port of Vancouver.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the federal port authority responsible for the Port of Vancouver.

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