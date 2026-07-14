Rolls-Royce powers third Indian Navy ship commissioned in three weeks

Rolls-Royce has powered a third Indian Navy vessel commissioned within three weeks, with four mtu 12V 396 TE54 generator sets installed on INS Mahendragiri, according to Rolls-Royce. Defence minister Rajnath Singh led the commissioning ceremony in Visakhapatnam on 11 July 2026 for the sixth indigenous Nilgiri-class stealth frigate.

Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, INS Mahendragiri has more than 75% indigenous content, stealth technology, and modern weapons and sensors. Each generator set supplies 1 MW of electrical power for the ship’s operational systems.

The installation extends Rolls-Royce’s role across three recently commissioned Indian naval ships. Prime minister Narendra Modi presided over the commissioning of three ships on 21 June 2026, including INS Agray and INS Dunagiri.

Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft INS Agray is propelled by three mtu 20V 4000 M93L engines, giving it a maximum speed of 25 knots. Nilgiri-class guided-missile frigate INS Dunagiri carries four mtu 12V 396 TE54 generator sets.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops power and propulsion systems for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. The group operates in 48 countries and serves customers in more than 150.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems, headquartered in Friedrichshafen, Germany, employs more than 10,500 people and supplies mtu-brand engines, propulsion systems, power-generation equipment and battery solutions.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are Indian shipbuilding companies constructing Nilgiri-class frigates for the Indian Navy.