IAA PortNews: Atomflot’s Arktika completes escort of Arctic class research vessel Severny Polyus to open water

The Rosatom’s nuclear-powered icebreaker for the first time conducted operations in the Greenland sector of the Arctic Ocean

Photo credit: Atomflot's press office

The nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika, the Project 22220 flagship of icebreaking fleet operated by Atomflot (part Rosatom State Corporation), successfully completed on July 12, 2026, the escort of the Severny Polyus (North Pole), ice-resistant self-propelled platform and a research vessel, from the Greenland sector of the Arctic Ocean, Atomflot said.

The drifting polar platform required icebreaker escort through fields of multi-year and two-year-old compact ice ranging from 3 to 5 meters thick to open water after completing the Severny Polyus-42 expedition. The icebreaker commenced escort operation on July 10 and the two ships traveled a total of 392.7 nm. The escort ended 50 miles west of Spitsbergen.

The ceremonial keel-laying for the Project 22220 lead icebreaker Arktika was held on November 5, 2013, at St. Petersburg based Baltic Shipyard. The icebreaker was launched on June 16, 2016. The official Russia’s national flag raising ceremony was hosted on the icebreaker in Murmansk, at the Atomflot's base on October 21, 2020. Since its commissioning, the icebreaker has traveled 200,700 nm and provided icebreaking assistance to 974 vessels.

The Project 22220 Aktika key particulars: LOA: 173.3 m (160 m, DWL); Beam: 34 m (33 m, DWL); Depth: 15.2 m; Rated power: 60 MW (shaft); Operational speed: 22 knots (clear water); Draft: 10.5 m / 9.03 m; Maximum icebreaking capacity: up to 3 m; Displacement: 33,540 tonnes; Estimated service life: 40 years; Crew: 54.

The Severny Polyus is the third ship in the research and expedition fleet of AARI. The contract between the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet), Vympel Design Bureau and Admiralteiskie Verfi Shipyard was signed in April 2018. The vessel was launched in December 2020 and left for sea trials on May 21, 2022. The ice-resistant drifting platform was commissioned into service in August 2022.

The Severny Polyus general characteristics: LOA: 83.1 m; Breadth: 22.5 m; Draft: 8.6 m; Displacement: 10,400 tonnes; Propulsion unit rated power: 4,200 kW; Operation speed: 10 knots; Ice class: Arc8; Fuel endurance: about 2 years; Service life: 25 years; Crew: 14; Scientific personnel: 34. RS class notation: KM(*) Arc5[1] AUT1-C HELIDECK-F Special purpose ship.