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2026 July 14   16:44

bunkering

CMA CGM completes Brazil’s first deep-sea boxship bioethanol bunkering

CMA CGM has completed Brazil’s first bioethanol bunkering of a deep-sea containership, supplying the 13,000-TEU CMA CGM Iron at the Port of Santos on 12 July, according to Copersucar.  

The 2025-delivered vessel is the first of 12 CMA CGM containerships fitted with the Everllence-B&W G95ME-C10.5-LGIM, the first tri-fuel engine certified to operate on bioethanol.  

Copersucar transported the fuel to Santos, where it was held in dedicated storage before transfer to the vessel by specialised barge.

AGEO Terminais, Santos Brasil, Bunker One and Everllence also took part in the operation.  

The sugarcane-based fuel came through Copersucar’s certified supply chain. The company said sugarcane expansion takes place mainly on degraded pastureland, while Brazil’s RenovaBio programme imposes sustainability and zero-deforestation requirements.  

“This operation can be considered a milestone in the global maritime industry’s energy transition, as the sector begins to adapt to this new model. Today, around 70 vessels of the global fleet are capable of operating on methanol and, consequently, with bioethanol. Over the next few years, however, an additional 400 vessels are expected to be delivered from shipyards ready to sail using a non-fossil fuel,” said Bunker One chief executive Flavio Ribeiro.  

CMA CGM is an international transport and logistics group with maritime, inland, airfreight and contract-logistics operations.

Copersucar is a Brazilian sugar and bioethanol trading company with activities in renewable electricity, biomethane and multimodal logistics.

AGEO Terminais operates liquid-bulk storage facilities at the Port of Santos.

Santos Brasil is a Brazilian port and logistics infrastructure operator acquired by CMA CGM in 2025. Bunker One is a marine-fuel supply and trading subsidiary of Denmark-based Bunker Holding Group.

Everllence is a marine and industrial engine manufacturer.

Topics:

CMA CGM

bunkering

biofuel

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