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2026 July 14   13:59

shipping

Fatal double strike hits ADNOC L&S VLCCs in Strait of Hormuz

Two ADNOC Logistics & Services-operated VLCCs were hit while transiting the Strait of Hormuz early on Tuesday, leaving one Indian seafarer dead and crew members injured, according to ADNOC Logistics & Services.  

The Al Bahyah and Mombasa B were struck by two cruise missiles in the southern shipping lane within Omani territorial waters. Fires broke out on both tankers but were brought under control.  Both ships sustained significant damage. Al Bahyah is owned by ADNOC L&S, while Mombasa B is operated by the company under a time-charter arrangement.  

The UAE’s initial casualty count was one Indian national killed and eight people injured, four of them seriously. Six of the injured were Indian nationals and two were Ukrainian nationals.  

India later issued a different breakdown. The vessels carried a combined 46 crew, including 30 Indian seafarers. Of the 12 Indians aboard Al Bahyah, one was killed and another injured. Nine of the 18 Indians aboard Mombasa were injured, including two seriously.  The Indian figures therefore put the number of injured Indian seafarers at 10 and placed the fatality aboard Al Bahyah.

The initial UAE account placed the deceased seafarer aboard Mombasa and gave a total of eight injured.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its naval forces had struck and disabled two supertankers after the vessels allegedly ignored repeated warnings, switched off navigation systems and attempted to enter a mined route. It did not name the ships or confirm that the statement concerned Al Bahyah and Mombasa B.  

Roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas traffic passed through the Strait of Hormuz each day before the latest disruption, including more than 15m barrels of fuel worth at least $1.2bn.  

Topics:

Hormuz

accident

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