UK receives first Jamnagar jet fuel cargo under Russian crude waiver

The UK has received its first jet fuel cargo from Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery since a temporary exemption was introduced for products made in third countries from Russian crude, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

The shipment was discharged in June across Thames Haven and the Isle of Grain in southeast England and was valued at about €63m ($72m). The cargo volume and tanker identity were not disclosed.

General Trade Licence GBSAN0004 took effect on 20 May, allowing imports of jet fuel and two diesel grades refined in third countries from Russian crude. The measure is due to expire on 1 January 2027 but may be amended, suspended or withdrawn earlier.

Russian crude accounted for 27% of Jamnagar’s feedstock during the three-month assessment period. The first-cargo distinction applies to shipments received after the exemption took effect, rather than to the wider history of UK imports from the refinery.

India imported €5.5bn ($6.3bn) of Russian hydrocarbons in June, with crude oil accounting for €4.5bn ($5.1bn), or 83% of the total.

Reliance Industries Limited is an Indian diversified group active in energy, petrochemicals, retail, digital services and media. Its Oil-to-Chemicals division operates the Jamnagar refining complex in Gujarat, with crude-processing capacity of about 1.4m barrels per day.