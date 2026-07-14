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2026 July 14   18:04

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China warns EU over South China Sea arbitration stance

China has urged the European Union to stop supporting the 2016 South China Sea arbitration award, warning that the issue could affect bilateral ties and cooperation, according to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.  

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Europe was not a party to the South China Sea dispute and had no right to comment on China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights in the region.  

“We urge the EU side to act prudently, stop endorsing the illegal ‘award’,” Lin said during a regular press briefing.  China also lodged diplomatic protests with the EU delegation in Beijing and the missions of countries that backed statements marking the 10th anniversary of the ruling.  

A joint declaration was issued by Australia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, the Philippines, Romania, Slovenia, the United Kingdom and the United States.  The 14 countries said the award was final and legally binding between China and the Philippines on the maritime claims and entitlements considered by the tribunal. They also supported its finding that there was no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, including claims based on historic rights.  

The declaration opposed unilateral or destabilising actions involving force or coercion and criticised the use of coast guard, military and maritime militia vessels to obstruct or intimidate lawful operations at sea.  The EU separately called the award a landmark decision in the peaceful settlement of disputes and said freedom of navigation and overflight was essential to regional stability, global security and safe, open maritime routes.  

China does not accept or recognise the ruling and maintains that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction.  The award was issued on 12 July 2016 by a five-member tribunal established under Annex VII of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea following proceedings initiated by the Philippines against China. The case considered historic-rights claims, maritime entitlements and the legality of certain activities at sea, but did not determine sovereignty over disputed land features.

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