Transpacific surge lifts OOCL first-half liner revenue to $4.68bn

OOCL lifted first-half liner revenue 5.5% to $4.68bn as cargo volumes rose 5.2% to 4.13m TEU, according to Orient Overseas (International) Limited.

Loadable capacity increased 5.3% in the six months to 30 June 2026. The overall load factor slipped 0.1 percentage points, while average liner revenue per TEU edged up 0.2%.

Growth accelerated in the second quarter, with revenue climbing 19.8% to $2.54bn and liftings rising 8.8% to 2.14m TEU.

Capacity expanded 6.3%, the load factor gained 1.9 percentage points and average revenue per TEU increased 10.1%. The result marked a reversal from the first quarter, when liner revenue fell 7.6% to $2.14bn despite a 1.7% increase in volumes.

Transpacific liftings jumped 21.5% to 608,979 TEU in the second quarter, while revenue from the trade rose 29.3% to $973.7m.

For the first half, transpacific volumes increased 7.1% to 1.13m TEU and revenue rose 4.3% to $1.72bn.

Asia-Europe liftings grew 9.3% to 771,406 TEU, with revenue up 5.8% at more than $1bn.

Intra-Asia and Australasia remained OOCL’s largest trade grouping by volume, handling 1.94m TEU, up 3.4%. Revenue from the services increased 8.7% to $1.6bn.

The transatlantic was the only trade to record lower first-half revenue, which declined 2.7% to $354.5m, while liftings edged up 0.3% to 284,377 TEU.

OOCL is the container shipping and logistics business operated through wholly owned subsidiaries of Orient Overseas (International) Limited.

OOIL is a Bermuda-incorporated container transport and logistics group with its principal office in Hong Kong.

China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited is OOIL’s ultimate parent and a state-owned enterprise incorporated in China.