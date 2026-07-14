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2026 July 14   14:34

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DOF receives four-year Skandi Hera award worth up to $200m

Norwegian offshore services provider DOF Group has received a letter of award for a four-year contract valued at between $100m and $200m under its “Very Large” category, with the 2009-built Skandi Hera set to perform the work, according to DOF. 

The contract is expected to begin between late 2026 and early 2027 and will include remotely operated vehicle services.  The award remains subject to partner approval, which DOF expects during the third quarter of 2026.  

The company has not identified the client, operating region or underlying offshore project. It has also not disclosed a precise contract value within the stated range.  

The 93.8-metre Skandi Hera is an Ulstein A122-design vessel intended for field installation work across different water depths and operating conditions.  The vessel was also assigned to a separate contract secured in February for work offshore Argentina. Skandi Hera and Skandi Patagonia were scheduled to carry out two offshore campaigns during 2026, with combined vessel utilisation expected to exceed 250 days.  

DOF Group ASA is a Norwegian public limited company providing offshore and subsea vessel, engineering and project services to the offshore energy industry.

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