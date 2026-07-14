IAA PortNews: Russian seaports’ 1H container volume rises 2.6% to 2.78 million TEUs

Russia’s three largest container ports accounted for almost two-thirds of all TEUs handled in the first six months

Credit: FESCO press office

Container throughput at Russian seaports increased by 2.6% in the first half of the year, reaching 2.78 million TEUs, the Mortsentr JSC said.

The Far Eastern basin ports accounted for 44.8% of the six-month container volume, while the Baltic basin accounted for 31%.

According to the consulting firm’s six-month statistics, Russia’s seaports handled 891,320 TEUs with the Azov-Black Sea basin slightly surpassing the Baltic basin ports’s container volume, while the Far Eastern basin ports remained in third place.

The seaports handled 1.22 million TEUs of imports with the Far Eastern basin outperforming the Baltic basin by more than two to one. These two basins account for 76.4% of the six-month import container throughput.

The seaports handled 659,240 TEUs of coastal container trade. The Far East Basin accounted for over 48% in this segment, while the Baltic Basin accounted for 39.9%.

Vladivostok, St. Petersburg, and Novorossiysk, Russia's three largest container ports, accounted for almost 74.4% of all container volumes handled at ports.

Container goods handled at the country’s seaports in January-June 2026 increased by 3.7% to 28.3 million tonnes.

According to an earlier report of IAA PortNews cargo throughput at Russian seaports in January-June 2026 grew by 5.8% year-on-year, reaching 451.45 million tonnes.