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2026 July 15   09:03

IAA PortNews: Severny Polyus-42 drifting station traveled 3,540 nm on its 21-month Arctic expedition

The expedition data will help scientists better understand the natural processes driving climate changes in the Arctic and their impact on the planet's climate and ecosystems

Photo credit: the AARI press office

The Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) says that its manned ice drifting station Severny Polyus-42 (North Pole-42) has completed its scientific program in the polar latitudes of the Arctic Ocean. The station has traveled more than 21 months and covered 3,540 nautical miles.

The expedition kicked off near the submarine Lomonosov Ridge on September 30, 2024 from relocating the drifting station. For the first time in the history of Russian drifting expeditions, the station changed direction and was transferred to a new ice field. The relocation process was assisted by the RV Akademik Treshnikov and MI-8MTV helicopters. Assisted by the Akademik Treshnikov, the Severny Polyus ice-resistant platform traveled approximately 270 nautical miles westward to the new ice field. After the transfer, the station continued operations in the Amundsen Basin. In October 2025, the station reached a record point for the expedition, coming within 50 kilometers of the geographic North Pole.

Rosatom’s fleet operator Atomflot and AARI conducted a joint operation including the deployment of Atomflot’s nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika to escort the Severny Polyus from heavy drifting ice. The two vessels traveled nearly 390 nautical miles through ice, ending near the northern tip of Spitsbergen. After reaching open water, the Severny Polyus independently headed to the Port of Murmansk, the point of departure of the expedition. Then the polar expedition explorers will be transported by plane to St. Petersburg.

The Severny Polyus-42 expedition's scientific program included more than 50 types of year-round observations including atmospheric, hydrobiological, oceanographic, hydrochemical, ice, geophysical, geological, and hydroacoustic studies. The data obtained will help scientists better understand the processes driving climate change in the Arctic and improve the accuracy of forecasts for its future development.

The Severny Polyus-42 (SP-42) expedition was a continuation of the state program of comprehensive drifting research in the Arctic, which began back in 1937 with the Severny Polyus-1 expedition. Over the following decades, the country organized 40 drifting expeditions to study the Arctic. The program resumed in 2022 with the commissioning of the research expedition vessel Severny Polyus.

The Severny Polyus general characteristics: LOA: 83.1 m; Breadth: 22.5 m; Draft: 8.6 m; Displacement: 10,400 tonnes; Propulsion unit rated power: 4,200 kW; Operation speed: 10 knots; Ice class: Arc8; Fuel endurance: about 2 years; Service life: 25 years; Crew: 14; Scientific personnel: 34. RS class notation: KM(*) Arc5[1] AUT1-C HELIDECK-F Special purpose ship.

Topics:

research ships

Arctic

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