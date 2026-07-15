K Line venture names ninth LNG carrier in 12-ship QatarEnergy series

A K Line-backed joint venture has named the 174,000-cbm LNG carrier *Halwan*, the ninth vessel in a 12-ship newbuilding programme for QatarEnergy, according to K Line.

The naming ceremony was held on 14 July at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard. *Halwan*, named after a source of water in Qatar, is the second of three vessels in the series that will be managed by the K Line group.

QatarEnergy will deploy the vessel in worldwide LNG transportation. The newbuilding is equipped with an X-DF 2.1 iCER low-speed dual-fuel engine operating on low-pressure LNG. It also features an air lubrication system that generates bubbles beneath the hull to reduce resistance, fuel consumption and GHG emissions. Delivery is tentatively scheduled for July 2026.

The membrane-type vessel is approximately 299 metres long, has a beam of 46.4 metres and a service speed of 19.5 knots. K Line identified LNG shipping as a priority investment area in its medium-term management plan published on 9 May 2022.

The company entered long-term time-charter arrangements with QatarEnergy covering seven LNG newbuildings on 10 August 2022 and another five vessels on 4 November 2022.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd operates internationally under the K Line brand and provides shipping and maritime logistics services.

QatarEnergy is Qatar’s state-owned energy company.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd is a South Korean shipbuilding and heavy-engineering company.