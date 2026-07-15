  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Japan consortium launches offshore trial of floating-axis wind turbine

2026 July 15   09:08

offshore

Japan consortium launches offshore trial of floating-axis wind turbine

A six-company Japanese consortium has installed an experimental floating-axis wind turbine in a bay off Iki City, Nagasaki Prefecture, launching a one-year offshore demonstration in July 2026, according to the FAWT Consortium.  

The unit pairs a vertical-axis turbine with three straight blades and a cylindrical floating foundation. It has a 9.3-metre rotor, a 1.7-metre-diameter foundation and maximum output of less than 20 kW.  

Three mooring lines connected to seabed anchors hold the turbine in position. The trial will test the technical feasibility of the FAWT concept and validate numerical analysis and water-tank test results.  The demonstrator will be decommissioned after the programme, followed by detailed inspections of each component. The findings will be used to identify long-term operating challenges and refine the design of larger systems.  

The concept is intended to cut energy costs through a simpler structure and lower centre of gravity while supporting a domestic offshore wind supply chain. Japan has limited shallow-water areas suitable for bottom-fixed turbines, while conventional horizontal-axis floating designs require larger foundations and mooring systems.  

The partners plan to combine the trial results with ongoing scale-up studies to advance a megawatt-class demonstrator and eventual commercial deployment. The consortium said FAWT has the potential to be a “game changer” for floating offshore wind.  

The partners signed a joint research agreement for the small-scale demonstration on 30 May 2023. The consortium was selected for NEDO’s next-generation floating offshore wind technology development project on 11 September 2024.  

Electric Power Development Co Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo’s Chuo ward.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc is headquartered in Tokyo’s Chiyoda ward.

Chubu Electric Power Co Inc is headquartered in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture.  

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo’s Chiyoda ward.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo’s Shinagawa ward.

Albatross Technology Inc is headquartered in Tokyo’s Chuo ward.

Topics:

offshore

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:43

Cochin Shipyard targets India’s 430-ship programme with tanker bids

14:13

Seaspan orders first Damen tugs for Haisla Nation joint venture

13:54

Hydrofluoric acid leak on MSC boxship injures 127 and shuts Antwerp dock traffic

13:15

India’s Tata seeks approval for $1bn Kerala shipbuilding investment

13:07

Global containership orderbook hits record 1,712 ships and 13.72m TEU

13:02

Crew escapes as ageing bulker Luni breaks in two off Iran

12:46

External blast sparks engine-room fire on Stolt chemical tanker off Oman

12:23

Wärtsilä secures five-year deal for stationary Turquoise P FSRU

11:59

CMA CGM sets August launch for direct Kora Express link from Southampton to West Africa

11:48

US senators slash Russian energy tariff threat to 100% as tanker sanctions widen

10:10

Everllence and WE Tech line up engine-agnostic retrofit pilot with options for 33 ships

09:03

IAA PortNews: Severny Polyus-42 drifting station traveled 3,540 nm on its 21-month Arctic expedition

08:24

K Line venture names ninth LNG carrier in 12-ship QatarEnergy series

2026 July 14

18:04

China warns EU over South China Sea arbitration stance

17:14

UK receives first Jamnagar jet fuel cargo under Russian crude waiver

16:44

CMA CGM completes Brazil’s first deep-sea boxship bioethanol bunkering

16:23

Rolls-Royce powers third Indian Navy ship commissioned in three weeks

15:53

TerraMarine selected for Vancouver's Roberts Bank Terminal 2 marine works

15:41

IAA PortNews: Russian seaports’ 1H container volume rises 2.6% to 2.78 million TEUs

15:13

Cavotec wins €7m shore power retrofit order with vessels kept in service

14:34

DOF receives four-year Skandi Hera award worth up to $200m

14:33

ISO-compliant bunker fuels emerge as hidden machinery threat, LR warns

14:32

Transpacific surge lifts OOCL first-half liner revenue to $4.68bn

14:03

Bosphorus traffic to halt on 14 and 15 July

13:59

Fatal double strike hits ADNOC L&S VLCCs in Strait of Hormuz

13:52

IAA PortNews: Atomflot’s Arktika completes escort of Arctic class research vessel Severny Polyus to open water

13:41

Asia ship robberies hit seven-year first-half low

13:20

Trafigura takes EMF’s $400m VLAC newbuilding trio on charter

12:50

Rolls-Royce supplies 40 mtu engines for Starnav’s first hybrid vessel series

12:10

Lloyd’s List Intelligence launches all-in-one vessel risk screening platform

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news