Everllence and WE Tech line up engine-agnostic retrofit pilot with options for 33 ships

Everllence and WE Tech Solutions have launched work on a dry-docking electrification programme that could cover up to 33 vessels, according to Everllence.

The companies have initiated a project offering power take-off and variable frequency drive upgrades for two- and four-stroke ships and are discussing a pilot with options for up to 33 vessels.

The PTO and VFD packages are intended to reduce the need to run auxiliary engines, cutting fuel consumption and emissions while maintaining operational reliability. They would be available regardless of engine OEM to ships with high onboard power demand, including LNG carriers and containerships with significant reefer capacity.

The project forms part of a memorandum of understanding covering electrification, energy-management systems, efficiency retrofits, commissioning and lifecycle support.

WE Tech Solutions supplies maritime systems based on variable frequency drives, permanent magnet generator technology, DC-bus power distribution and energy-management systems.

Everllence operates PrimeServ Omnicare as a multi-OEM platform providing engineering, spare parts, retrofit execution and lifecycle support.