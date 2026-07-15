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2026 July 15   11:48

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US senators slash Russian energy tariff threat to 100% as tanker sanctions widen

US senators have agreed with the Trump administration on a revised sanctions bill that would target the five largest buyers of Russian oil and natural gas while widening restrictions on tankers, according to the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.  

The proposal would authorise tariffs of up to 100%, replacing an earlier plan for duties of 500%.  Senate aides identified China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan as the five largest purchasers of Russian crude oil.

China, France, Japan, Hungary and Belgium were identified as the biggest buyers of Russian natural gas.  

Countries with relatively limited Russian gas purchases could qualify for exemptions if they take significant steps to reduce those imports.

The ranking of major buyers would be reviewed every 180 days.  The revised bill would extend restrictions on older or reflagged tankers transporting Russian oil outside Western maritime-service networks.  

Potential targets would also include financial institutions, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior Russian political and military officials.  US President Donald Trump would be able to waive measures when he determines that an exemption is in the US national interest. The administration would have to justify any waiver to Congress.  

The bill was unveiled on July 14. It had 26 co-sponsors by early Tuesday afternoon, but no date had been set for a Senate vote. 

The measure would require approval from both chambers of Congress and Trump’s signature before taking effect.  

The full revised text had not appeared in the US government’s official bill repository as of July 15. Its detailed provisions were contained in an unpublished summary and Senate briefings.  

The original S.1241, introduced on April 1, 2025, proposed a 500% tariff on imports from countries buying Russian oil, natural gas and certain other commodities. The revision lowers the maximum rate to 100%, limits its reach to the largest buyers and expands presidential waiver powers.  

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