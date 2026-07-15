CMA CGM sets August launch for direct Kora Express link from Southampton to West Africa

CMA CGM will launch a weekly service linking Northern Europe directly with West Africa, with the first sailing from Southampton scheduled for 26 August 2026, according to CMA CGM.

Kora Express will be fully operated by CMA CGM using vessels with a nominal capacity of 4,200 TEU. The carrier plans direct connections to Ghana, Nigeria and Benin, including a 15-day transit from Antwerp to Tema.

The service will rotate through Southampton, Vlissingen, Antwerp, Tanger Med, Algeciras, Tema, Lekki, Cotonou and Dakar. Cargo will also connect through the Tanger Med and Algeciras hubs to CMA CGM’s wider network.

The Navios Verano will operate the first sailing, with an estimated departure from Southampton on 26 August 2026.

CMA CGM is also repositioning its EURAF 5 service towards the southern West African range, providing direct calls in Cameroon, Gabon, Congo and Angola. Its revised rotation will cover Tanger Med, Nouakchott, Kribi, Libreville, Pointe-Noire and Luanda.

CMA CGM is a container shipping group operating scheduled liner services and international cargo networks.