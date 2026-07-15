  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Wärtsilä secures five-year deal for stationary Turquoise P FSRU

2026 July 15   12:23

offshore

Wärtsilä secures five-year deal for stationary Turquoise P FSRU

Wärtsilä has secured a five-year Lifecycle Agreement with Ireland-based Pardus Energy covering the Turquoise P floating storage and regasification unit, according to Wärtsilä.  

The deal, effective from April 2026 and booked in Wärtsilä’s Q2 2026 order intake, covers contract management, maintenance planning, OEM spare parts and preparations for the vessel’s planned 36K and 48K overhauls.  

Turquoise P has operated as a stationary FSRU at the ETKI LNG terminal in Aliaga, Türkiye, since entering service in 2019. The vessel is equipped with Wärtsilä machinery and supports continuity of gas supplies through the terminal.  

The long-term service arrangement is intended to improve equipment availability and maintenance readiness while giving Pardus Energy greater cost certainty ahead of major overhaul work.  

“Reliable operations and careful maintenance planning are essential for FSRU vessels. This agreement gives us a clear long-term framework for managing key maintenance activities, securing OEM spare parts and preparing for the planned 36K and 48K overhauls with greater confidence,” said Osman Kolay, head of LNGC/FSRU operations at Pardus Energy. 

Pardus Energy is an Ireland-based energy company.  

Wärtsilä Corporation is a Finnish technology group supplying equipment and lifecycle services to the marine and energy industries. The company employed 17,900 people at 199 locations in 78 countries and generated net sales of EUR 6.9bn ($7.9bn) in 2025.

Topics:

Wartsila

FSRU

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:43

Cochin Shipyard targets India’s 430-ship programme with tanker bids

14:13

Seaspan orders first Damen tugs for Haisla Nation joint venture

13:54

Hydrofluoric acid leak on MSC boxship injures 127 and shuts Antwerp dock traffic

13:15

India’s Tata seeks approval for $1bn Kerala shipbuilding investment

13:07

Global containership orderbook hits record 1,712 ships and 13.72m TEU

13:02

Crew escapes as ageing bulker Luni breaks in two off Iran

12:46

External blast sparks engine-room fire on Stolt chemical tanker off Oman

11:59

CMA CGM sets August launch for direct Kora Express link from Southampton to West Africa

11:48

US senators slash Russian energy tariff threat to 100% as tanker sanctions widen

10:10

Everllence and WE Tech line up engine-agnostic retrofit pilot with options for 33 ships

09:08

Japan consortium launches offshore trial of floating-axis wind turbine

09:03

IAA PortNews: Severny Polyus-42 drifting station traveled 3,540 nm on its 21-month Arctic expedition

08:24

K Line venture names ninth LNG carrier in 12-ship QatarEnergy series

2026 July 14

18:04

China warns EU over South China Sea arbitration stance

17:14

UK receives first Jamnagar jet fuel cargo under Russian crude waiver

16:44

CMA CGM completes Brazil’s first deep-sea boxship bioethanol bunkering

16:23

Rolls-Royce powers third Indian Navy ship commissioned in three weeks

15:53

TerraMarine selected for Vancouver's Roberts Bank Terminal 2 marine works

15:41

IAA PortNews: Russian seaports’ 1H container volume rises 2.6% to 2.78 million TEUs

15:13

Cavotec wins €7m shore power retrofit order with vessels kept in service

14:34

DOF receives four-year Skandi Hera award worth up to $200m

14:33

ISO-compliant bunker fuels emerge as hidden machinery threat, LR warns

14:32

Transpacific surge lifts OOCL first-half liner revenue to $4.68bn

14:03

Bosphorus traffic to halt on 14 and 15 July

13:59

Fatal double strike hits ADNOC L&S VLCCs in Strait of Hormuz

13:52

IAA PortNews: Atomflot’s Arktika completes escort of Arctic class research vessel Severny Polyus to open water

13:41

Asia ship robberies hit seven-year first-half low

13:20

Trafigura takes EMF’s $400m VLAC newbuilding trio on charter

12:50

Rolls-Royce supplies 40 mtu engines for Starnav’s first hybrid vessel series

12:10

Lloyd’s List Intelligence launches all-in-one vessel risk screening platform

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news