Wärtsilä secures five-year deal for stationary Turquoise P FSRU

Wärtsilä has secured a five-year Lifecycle Agreement with Ireland-based Pardus Energy covering the Turquoise P floating storage and regasification unit, according to Wärtsilä.

The deal, effective from April 2026 and booked in Wärtsilä’s Q2 2026 order intake, covers contract management, maintenance planning, OEM spare parts and preparations for the vessel’s planned 36K and 48K overhauls.

Turquoise P has operated as a stationary FSRU at the ETKI LNG terminal in Aliaga, Türkiye, since entering service in 2019. The vessel is equipped with Wärtsilä machinery and supports continuity of gas supplies through the terminal.

The long-term service arrangement is intended to improve equipment availability and maintenance readiness while giving Pardus Energy greater cost certainty ahead of major overhaul work.

“Reliable operations and careful maintenance planning are essential for FSRU vessels. This agreement gives us a clear long-term framework for managing key maintenance activities, securing OEM spare parts and preparing for the planned 36K and 48K overhauls with greater confidence,” said Osman Kolay, head of LNGC/FSRU operations at Pardus Energy.

Pardus Energy is an Ireland-based energy company.

Wärtsilä Corporation is a Finnish technology group supplying equipment and lifecycle services to the marine and energy industries. The company employed 17,900 people at 199 locations in 78 countries and generated net sales of EUR 6.9bn ($7.9bn) in 2025.