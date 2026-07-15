  1. Home
  2. News
  3. External blast sparks engine-room fire on Stolt chemical tanker off Oman

2026 July 15   12:46

accident

External blast sparks engine-room fire on Stolt chemical tanker off Oman

All 23 seafarers evacuated from Liberia-flagged Stolt Magnesium after incident 40 nautical miles northeast of Qalhat  An explosion involving an unidentified external device has damaged Stolt Tankers’ 27,500-dwt chemical tanker Stolt Magnesium off Oman, sparking an engine-room fire and prompting the evacuation of all 23 seafarers.  

Stolt-Nielsen said the crew were safe and accounted for, with no injuries reported. Their families and the relevant authorities had been contacted, while Stolt Tankers was working with authorities and technical experts to secure the vessel and its cargo.  

UK Maritime Trade Operations issued a warning at 2104 UTC on 13 July after the master of a tanker reported that an unknown projectile had struck the starboard side of the engine room, 40 nautical miles northeast of Qalhat.  UKMTO said the crew were safe and that no environmental impact had been reported. Authorities were continuing to investigate the incident.  

Oman’s Maritime Security Centre identified the vessel as the Liberia-flagged Stolt Magnesium. It said the ship was about 40 nautical miles off South Al Sharqiyah Governorate and outside Omani territorial waters when the explosion and fire occurred.  

The Omani authority said all 23 crew members had been evacuated and were in good health. 

Stolt Tankers operates 167 deepsea and regional chemical tankers with a combined capacity of 3.2m dwt. Its fleet transports more than 26m tonnes of chemicals and other bulk liquids annually.

Topics:

Stolt

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:43

Cochin Shipyard targets India’s 430-ship programme with tanker bids

14:13

Seaspan orders first Damen tugs for Haisla Nation joint venture

13:54

Hydrofluoric acid leak on MSC boxship injures 127 and shuts Antwerp dock traffic

13:15

India’s Tata seeks approval for $1bn Kerala shipbuilding investment

13:07

Global containership orderbook hits record 1,712 ships and 13.72m TEU

13:02

Crew escapes as ageing bulker Luni breaks in two off Iran

12:23

Wärtsilä secures five-year deal for stationary Turquoise P FSRU

11:59

CMA CGM sets August launch for direct Kora Express link from Southampton to West Africa

11:48

US senators slash Russian energy tariff threat to 100% as tanker sanctions widen

10:10

Everllence and WE Tech line up engine-agnostic retrofit pilot with options for 33 ships

09:08

Japan consortium launches offshore trial of floating-axis wind turbine

09:03

IAA PortNews: Severny Polyus-42 drifting station traveled 3,540 nm on its 21-month Arctic expedition

08:24

K Line venture names ninth LNG carrier in 12-ship QatarEnergy series

2026 July 14

18:04

China warns EU over South China Sea arbitration stance

17:14

UK receives first Jamnagar jet fuel cargo under Russian crude waiver

16:44

CMA CGM completes Brazil’s first deep-sea boxship bioethanol bunkering

16:23

Rolls-Royce powers third Indian Navy ship commissioned in three weeks

15:53

TerraMarine selected for Vancouver's Roberts Bank Terminal 2 marine works

15:41

IAA PortNews: Russian seaports’ 1H container volume rises 2.6% to 2.78 million TEUs

15:13

Cavotec wins €7m shore power retrofit order with vessels kept in service

14:34

DOF receives four-year Skandi Hera award worth up to $200m

14:33

ISO-compliant bunker fuels emerge as hidden machinery threat, LR warns

14:32

Transpacific surge lifts OOCL first-half liner revenue to $4.68bn

14:03

Bosphorus traffic to halt on 14 and 15 July

13:59

Fatal double strike hits ADNOC L&S VLCCs in Strait of Hormuz

13:52

IAA PortNews: Atomflot’s Arktika completes escort of Arctic class research vessel Severny Polyus to open water

13:41

Asia ship robberies hit seven-year first-half low

13:20

Trafigura takes EMF’s $400m VLAC newbuilding trio on charter

12:50

Rolls-Royce supplies 40 mtu engines for Starnav’s first hybrid vessel series

12:10

Lloyd’s List Intelligence launches all-in-one vessel risk screening platform

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news