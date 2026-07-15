Crew escapes as ageing bulker Luni breaks in two off Iran

The 32-year-old bulk carrier Luni has broken in two and partially sunk off Iran’s Bandar Abbas after a collision left the vessel taking on water, with all 23 foreign crew members safely evacuated. Iran’s Hormuzgan Ports and Maritime Administration said the casualty was reported at about 0200 local time on 14 July north of Qeshm Island.

A bulk carrier had collided with another vessel, sustaining serious damage to its midships section and water ingress, according to the authority. The master ordered the crew to abandon ship as the emergency developed.

A pilot boat and tug were dispatched under the coordination of the Hormuzgan Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, and all 23 seafarers were taken safely to Qeshm Island. Iranian media identified the crew as foreign nationals.

Shipping sources and footage from the scene identified the casualty as Luni, which was submerged amidships with its bow and stern protruding above the water. The St Kitts & Nevis-flagged ship was built in 1994 and has a deadweight capacity of 43,108 tonnes. It measures 184.99 metres in length and 30.5 metres in beam. Luni is listed as owned and managed by Mersin-based Lora Shipping.

Iranian authorities said rescue teams and maritime specialists remained at the scene to assess the casualty and determine the next steps.