  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Global containership orderbook hits record 1,712 ships and 13.72m TEU

2026 July 15   13:07

shipbuilding

Global containership orderbook hits record 1,712 ships and 13.72m TEU

The global containership orderbook has hit a record 1,712 vessels and 13.72m TEU, exceeding 40% of the existing fleet, according to Linerlytica.  Chinese shipbuilders account for eight in every 10 containerships on order, while 10 of the world’s 15 largest builders are based in China. The four leading yards are all privately owned Chinese shipbuilders.  

Hengli Heavy Industry secured orders for 56 containerships in the first half of 2026, ranking second among global containership builders. The Chinese yard booked 207 vessels during the six-month period, comprising 94 tankers, 56 containerships, 49 bulk carriers and eight very large ammonia carriers.  Hengli’s cumulative order intake has exceeded 500 vessels, with deliveries scheduled through 2030.  

The unprecedented backlog is intensifying overcapacity concerns as a large volume of new tonnage is due to enter service in 2027 and 2028. Strong charter markets and limited vessel availability through 2027 have also drawn international owners back to newbuilding contracting.  

Linerlytica is a container shipping data and analytics company founded in 2020. Its platform processes more than 400,000 records per day and tracks more than 360 cross-regional liner services and 1,000 intra-regional services.  

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:43

Cochin Shipyard targets India’s 430-ship programme with tanker bids

14:13

Seaspan orders first Damen tugs for Haisla Nation joint venture

13:54

Hydrofluoric acid leak on MSC boxship injures 127 and shuts Antwerp dock traffic

13:15

India’s Tata seeks approval for $1bn Kerala shipbuilding investment

13:02

Crew escapes as ageing bulker Luni breaks in two off Iran

12:46

External blast sparks engine-room fire on Stolt chemical tanker off Oman

12:23

Wärtsilä secures five-year deal for stationary Turquoise P FSRU

11:59

CMA CGM sets August launch for direct Kora Express link from Southampton to West Africa

11:48

US senators slash Russian energy tariff threat to 100% as tanker sanctions widen

10:10

Everllence and WE Tech line up engine-agnostic retrofit pilot with options for 33 ships

09:08

Japan consortium launches offshore trial of floating-axis wind turbine

09:03

IAA PortNews: Severny Polyus-42 drifting station traveled 3,540 nm on its 21-month Arctic expedition

08:24

K Line venture names ninth LNG carrier in 12-ship QatarEnergy series

2026 July 14

18:04

China warns EU over South China Sea arbitration stance

17:14

UK receives first Jamnagar jet fuel cargo under Russian crude waiver

16:44

CMA CGM completes Brazil’s first deep-sea boxship bioethanol bunkering

16:23

Rolls-Royce powers third Indian Navy ship commissioned in three weeks

15:53

TerraMarine selected for Vancouver's Roberts Bank Terminal 2 marine works

15:41

IAA PortNews: Russian seaports’ 1H container volume rises 2.6% to 2.78 million TEUs

15:13

Cavotec wins €7m shore power retrofit order with vessels kept in service

14:34

DOF receives four-year Skandi Hera award worth up to $200m

14:33

ISO-compliant bunker fuels emerge as hidden machinery threat, LR warns

14:32

Transpacific surge lifts OOCL first-half liner revenue to $4.68bn

14:03

Bosphorus traffic to halt on 14 and 15 July

13:59

Fatal double strike hits ADNOC L&S VLCCs in Strait of Hormuz

13:52

IAA PortNews: Atomflot’s Arktika completes escort of Arctic class research vessel Severny Polyus to open water

13:41

Asia ship robberies hit seven-year first-half low

13:20

Trafigura takes EMF’s $400m VLAC newbuilding trio on charter

12:50

Rolls-Royce supplies 40 mtu engines for Starnav’s first hybrid vessel series

12:10

Lloyd’s List Intelligence launches all-in-one vessel risk screening platform

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news