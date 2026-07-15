India’s Tata seeks approval for $1bn Kerala shipbuilding investment

India’s Tata Group has sought approval to invest INR 100bn (about $1bn) in shipbuilding in Kerala, with the southern Indian state prepared to provide land for the project, according to Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan.

“Tata is ready to invest on shipbuilding,” Satheesan said. “We are going to provide the land.”

The state government is considering the proposal favourably and is likely to approve it within a month. The plan remains a proposed investment rather than a final commitment.

Tata has not announced a final investment decision.

The proposal comes as India seeks to expand domestic shipbuilding through large greenfield clusters and upgrades to existing yards under its Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. Kerala’s Mission Samudra programme includes plans for a shipbuilding and ship repair hub, alongside investment in ports and coastal infrastructure.

Founded in India in 1868, Tata Group comprises independently managed businesses spanning steel, automotive manufacturing, technology, consumer goods, aviation and other industries. Tata companies generated aggregate revenue of more than $180bn in the 2024-25 financial year and employed more than 1 million people.