Seaspan orders first Damen tugs for Haisla Nation joint venture

Canadian marine group Seaspan ULC has placed its first tug order with Dutch shipbuilder Damen, contracting two ASD Tugs 2813 for operation by its HaiSea Marine joint venture.

The newbuildings will be the first Damen tugs to enter Seaspan’s fleet and will be operated by HaiSea Marine, a partnership between Seaspan and the Haisla Nation.

The Haisla are the Indigenous people of Kitamaat Village and the surrounding lands and waters of the Kitimat region in British Columbia.

The 27.59-metre vessels will have a beam of 12.93 metres and bollard pull of up to 70 tonnes.

Seaspan has selected a winterisation package and FiFi 1 firefighting capability for the pair.

Damen will build the tugs at its Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2027. Financial details were not disclosed.

The contract was signed at the International Tug and Salvage Convention in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Damen operates a service hub in Vancouver, which will provide support for the vessels after delivery.