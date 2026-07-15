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2026 July 15   14:43

shipbuilding

Cochin Shipyard targets India’s 430-ship programme with tanker bids

Cochin Shipyard Limited has submitted bids covering several vessel types, including tankers, as it moves to secure work from India’s planned 430-ship fleet programme, according to BusinessLine.  

Jose V.J., CSL’s director of finance, who also holds additional charge as chairman and managing director, said the vessels would be required over the next 10 years and represent investment of about ₹2 lakh crore ($20.8bn).  

The demand-aggregation programme combines requirements from four unnamed state-owned oil marketing companies, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Shipping Corporation of India, with construction intended for Indian shipyards.  

Jose put India’s annual freight outgo at about $75bn, much of it paid to foreign-flagged vessels carrying crude oil imports.

Bharat Container Shipping Line is intended to reduce dependence on foreign carriers and exposure to freight-market volatility. 

BCSL was formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed on 3 February 2026 by Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, Chennai Port Authority and Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited.  CSL is backing its expansion with a ₹6,000-crore ($624m) capital expenditure programme and a recently commissioned large dry dock.  

“We already have export orders worth ₹7,300 crore,” Jose said, equivalent to about $759m.  The group has shipbuilding or repair operations in Malpe, Mumbai, Kolkata and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with another facility planned at Vadinar.  

It is also planning a steel-block fabrication plant near the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarpadam in Kochi. The ₹4,000-crore ($416m) project is intended to support construction of tankers, containerships and bulk carriers. 

Cochin Shipyard, incorporated in 1972, is an Indian public-sector shipbuilding and repair company under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. It reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹5,021.87 crore ($522m) and profit after tax of ₹716.74 crore ($74.5m) for the year ended 31 March 2026.

Shipping Corporation of India is a state-controlled shipping company; Container Corporation of India is a state-owned multimodal logistics operator. 

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