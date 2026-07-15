DP World commits $1m to Hapag-Lloyd’s Ship Green product

DP World’s Americas ocean freight division will invest $1 million in Hapag-Lloyd’s Ship Green product over the next four quarters, funding the use of certified waste-based biofuels to reduce emissions from customers’ seaborne cargo shipments.

The companies expect the agreement to avoid 4,762 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. DP World will offer customers verified carbon insets, with the resulting emissions reductions tracked and allocated to participating shipments.

The investment will replace conventional marine fuel with biofuels produced from certified waste or residual feedstocks.

Hapag-Lloyd says the fuels can cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 84% compared with conventional marine fuels when measured on a well-to-wake basis, covering the full lifecycle from fuel production to consumption aboard the vessel.

Ship Green uses a book-and-claim system, allowing emissions savings generated through biofuel use within Hapag-Lloyd’s fleet to be assigned to customers’ ocean freight movements even when the alternative fuel is not physically consumed on the vessel carrying their cargo.

DP World is a ports and integrated logistics group operating across six continents with a workforce of more than 125,000 people.

Hapag-Lloyd is a Hamburg-based container shipping group whose fleet comprised 301 vessels with total capacity of 2.4 million TEU at the end of 2025. The German carrier launched Ship Green in 2023.