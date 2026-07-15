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2026 July 15   16:04

bunkering

Vitol opens Gwadar’s first full-scale commercial bunkering service

Vitol Bunkers has launched the first comprehensive commercial bunkering service at Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, adding a new marine fuel supply point outside the country’s established hubs of Karachi and Port Qasim.  

The service, formally launched on 14 July, offers high-sulphur fuel oil, very low-sulphur fuel oil and low-sulphur marine gasoil to vessels calling at the deepwater port.  Its inaugural operation took place between 9 and 11 July, when the Singapore-flagged bunker barge Marine Ista supplied 2,500 tonnes of VLSFO to the Bermuda-flagged LNG carrier LNG Enugu.  

The fuel was produced by Pakistani refiner Cnergyico PK Limited.  

The operation involved Vitol Asia, Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation, Gwadar Port Authority and Gwadar International Terminals Limited, with support from Pakistan Customs and local shipping agent Pak Traders Gwadar.  

Cnergyico vice-chairman Usama Qureshi said the operation extended Pakistan’s bunkering network across its three main commercial ports.  The 285.5-metre LNG Enugu was built in 2005 and has capacity for about 146,000 cubic metres of LNG. The vessel is owned by BW Gas LNG Carriers and operates as part of the BW LNG fleet.  

Vitol began barge-based bunker deliveries at Karachi Port, Port Qasim and Karachi Anchorage in November 2025. Marine Ista can supply up to 6,800 tonnes of marine fuel in a single delivery.  

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