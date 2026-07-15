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2026 July 15   13:54

accident

Hydrofluoric acid leak on MSC boxship injures 127 and shuts Antwerp dock traffic

A damaged container leaked hydrofluoric acid aboard the Liberia-flagged MSC Mia Summer II at Antwerp’s Deurganckdock on 14 July, injuring 127 workers and forcing the suspension of vessel traffic in the affected area, according to Port of Antwerp-Bruges.  

The leak was detected at about 21:30 local time while the containership was alongside the MSC PSA European Terminal, or MPET, in Doel.  A total of 155 people underwent medical assessment. Of those, 127 sustained minor injuries, while 28 remained in hospital on the morning of 15 July, including one person in intensive care.  

Authorities activated the municipal emergency response, closed the bridges across the Kieldrecht lock, halted shipping movements in the affected section of the dock and established a security perimeter around the vessel and quay.  By 08:30 on 15 July, evaporation from the acid had decreased. Specialist teams were preparing to place a lime-filled containment tray aboard the vessel before sealing and removing the damaged container.  Emergency crews continued taking measurements, with the exclusion zone due to remain in place until readings showed that the area could be reopened safely. No timetable was given for the resumption of shipping in the affected part of Deurganckdock.  

MPET is a Belgian container terminal joint venture between PSA and Terminal Investment Limited. It has annual handling capacity of 9m TEU and accounts for more than half of Antwerp’s container throughput.

PSA is an international port and terminal operator, while Terminal Investment Limited develops and operates container terminals linked to MSC’s network.

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Port of Antwerp-Bruges

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