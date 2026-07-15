Three Canadian icebreakers escort eight ships across 8,750 nautical miles in Arctic resupply push

Three Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers have escorted eight commercial vessels and covered more than 8,750 nautical miles since annual Arctic summer operations began in mid-June, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

CCGS Jean Goodwill, CCGS Des Groseilliers and CCGS Vincent Massey had completed the work by 14 July in support of community resupply operations in the eastern Arctic.

The escorted ships carried construction materials, fuel, food and vehicles to northern communities during the summer shipping window, when ice conditions are lighter than in winter.

The icebreakers clear routes for vessels and maintain shipping channels through ice, allowing ships to continue independently where conditions permit.

Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers operate in the Arctic each year between June and November, providing navigation support, coast guard services and assistance for Government of Canada programmes in the North.

The Canadian Coast Guard is a federal maritime service within the Government of Canada responsible for icebreaking, marine navigation, search and rescue, environmental response and support for maritime safety.