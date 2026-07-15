US export surge drives global LNG trade to record 56.3 Bcf/d

Global LNG trade climbed 5.4% to an all-time high of 56.3 Bcf/d in 2025 as a 26% jump in US shipments reshaped supply growth, according to the US Energy Information Administration. US exports reached 15.1 Bcf/d, the largest increase by any country, lifting the nation’s share of global trade to 26% from 21% in 2024. The agency expects volumes to rise to 17.4 Bcf/d in 2026 and 18.6 Bcf/d in 2027.

The United States, Qatar and Australia supplied a combined 63% of global exports, up from 60%. Canada entered the market with 0.3 Bcf/d after LNG Canada began operations in June 2025. Qatari exports rose 3% to 10.6 Bcf/d, the second-largest increase.

Trade has since slowed after the Strait of Hormuz closed on 28 February 2026, removing about 20% of global LNG supply.

Asian buyers, which took more than 80% of Qatar’s volumes in 2025, are competing with European buyers seeking to rebuild storage inventories below the five-year average.

Malaysia, Australia and Norway posted lower exports because of facility maintenance. Russian LNG shipments fell 8%, or 0.4 Bcf/d, the largest volumetric decline among exporters.

European LNG imports surged 29%, or 3.8 Bcf/d, the strongest regional increase. The continent’s seven largest importers each added between 0.4 Bcf/d and 0.6 Bcf/d as the expiry of a pipeline transit agreement at the end of 2024 reduced pipeline supply.

Asian imports fell 4% to 35.7 Bcf/d. China cut purchases by 15%, or 1.5 Bcf/d, while increasing pipeline imports and domestic production.

Egypt raised imports to 1.2 Bcf/d from 0.3 Bcf/d. Bahrain and Senegal received their first LNG cargoes, each importing less than 0.1 Bcf/d.

Other Middle Eastern and African imports were broadly unchanged, while volumes into the Americas declined by 0.3 Bcf/d.

The EIA is the statistical and analytical agency of the US Department of Energy.

GIIGNL is an international non-profit association representing LNG importers and terminal operators.

LNG Canada is a Canadian joint venture that owns and operates an LNG export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia.