  1. Home
  2. News
  3. US export surge drives global LNG trade to record 56.3 Bcf/d

2026 July 15   17:15

LNG

US export surge drives global LNG trade to record 56.3 Bcf/d

Global LNG trade climbed 5.4% to an all-time high of 56.3 Bcf/d in 2025 as a 26% jump in US shipments reshaped supply growth, according to the US Energy Information Administration.  US exports reached 15.1 Bcf/d, the largest increase by any country, lifting the nation’s share of global trade to 26% from 21% in 2024. The agency expects volumes to rise to 17.4 Bcf/d in 2026 and 18.6 Bcf/d in 2027.  

The United States, Qatar and Australia supplied a combined 63% of global exports, up from 60%. Canada entered the market with 0.3 Bcf/d after LNG Canada began operations in June 2025.  Qatari exports rose 3% to 10.6 Bcf/d, the second-largest increase.

Trade has since slowed after the Strait of Hormuz closed on 28 February 2026, removing about 20% of global LNG supply.  

Asian buyers, which took more than 80% of Qatar’s volumes in 2025, are competing with European buyers seeking to rebuild storage inventories below the five-year average.  

Malaysia, Australia and Norway posted lower exports because of facility maintenance. Russian LNG shipments fell 8%, or 0.4 Bcf/d, the largest volumetric decline among exporters.  

European LNG imports surged 29%, or 3.8 Bcf/d, the strongest regional increase. The continent’s seven largest importers each added between 0.4 Bcf/d and 0.6 Bcf/d as the expiry of a pipeline transit agreement at the end of 2024 reduced pipeline supply.  

Asian imports fell 4% to 35.7 Bcf/d. China cut purchases by 15%, or 1.5 Bcf/d, while increasing pipeline imports and domestic production.  

Egypt raised imports to 1.2 Bcf/d from 0.3 Bcf/d. Bahrain and Senegal received their first LNG cargoes, each importing less than 0.1 Bcf/d.

Other Middle Eastern and African imports were broadly unchanged, while volumes into the Americas declined by 0.3 Bcf/d.  

The EIA is the statistical and analytical agency of the US Department of Energy.

GIIGNL is an international non-profit association representing LNG importers and terminal operators.

LNG Canada is a Canadian joint venture that owns and operates an LNG export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia.

Topics:

LNG

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

China’s New Times delivers three LNG dual-fuel tankers in four-day run

16:44

FMC leaders back US bill giving seaports power to disable drones

16:04

Vitol opens Gwadar’s first full-scale commercial bunkering service

15:54

DP World commits $1m to Hapag-Lloyd’s Ship Green product

15:23

Navigator Gas makes full Unigas exit in $183m eight-ship sale

14:55

Three Canadian icebreakers escort eight ships across 8,750 nautical miles in Arctic resupply push

14:43

Cochin Shipyard targets India’s 430-ship programme with tanker bids

14:13

Seaspan orders first Damen tugs for Haisla Nation joint venture

13:54

Hydrofluoric acid leak on MSC boxship injures 127 and shuts Antwerp dock traffic

13:15

India’s Tata seeks approval for $1bn Kerala shipbuilding investment

13:07

Global containership orderbook hits record 1,712 ships and 13.72m TEU

13:02

Crew escapes as ageing bulker Luni breaks in two off Iran

12:46

External blast sparks engine-room fire on Stolt chemical tanker off Oman

12:23

Wärtsilä secures five-year deal for stationary Turquoise P FSRU

11:59

CMA CGM sets August launch for direct Kora Express link from Southampton to West Africa

11:48

US senators slash Russian energy tariff threat to 100% as tanker sanctions widen

10:10

Everllence and WE Tech line up engine-agnostic retrofit pilot with options for 33 ships

09:08

Japan consortium launches offshore trial of floating-axis wind turbine

09:03

IAA PortNews: Severny Polyus-42 drifting station traveled 3,540 nm on its 21-month Arctic expedition

08:24

K Line venture names ninth LNG carrier in 12-ship QatarEnergy series

2026 July 14

18:04

China warns EU over South China Sea arbitration stance

17:14

UK receives first Jamnagar jet fuel cargo under Russian crude waiver

16:44

CMA CGM completes Brazil’s first deep-sea boxship bioethanol bunkering

16:23

Rolls-Royce powers third Indian Navy ship commissioned in three weeks

15:53

TerraMarine selected for Vancouver's Roberts Bank Terminal 2 marine works

15:41

IAA PortNews: Russian seaports’ 1H container volume rises 2.6% to 2.78 million TEUs

15:13

Cavotec wins €7m shore power retrofit order with vessels kept in service

14:34

DOF receives four-year Skandi Hera award worth up to $200m

14:33

ISO-compliant bunker fuels emerge as hidden machinery threat, LR warns

14:32

Transpacific surge lifts OOCL first-half liner revenue to $4.68bn

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news