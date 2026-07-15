China’s New Times delivers three LNG dual-fuel tankers in four-day run

China’s New Times Shipbuilding completed a four-day delivery run involving one 299,500-DWT VLCC and two 155,500-DWT Suezmax tankers between 7 July and 10 July, according to New Times Shipbuilding.

Bruton took delivery of the LNG dual-fuel VLCC Mount Vision on 7 July. The vessel is 332.95 metres long, 60 metres wide and 29.6 metres deep.

Mount Vision began a 3+1+1-year index-linked time charter with an unnamed international trading company on 8 July. When the contract was signed in May, the premium to selected VLCC index routes was converted into a fixed rate of $95,000 per day for the first nine months.

Bruton financed 90% of the newbuilding cost through a sale-and-leaseback agreement with an unnamed Chinese leasing house. The 15-year financing carries a fixed bareboat rate equivalent to an interest rate of 5.6% on a 20-year repayment profile.

New Times delivered the 155,500-DWT Ridgeway to Eastern Pacific Shipping on 8 July. The Liberian-flagged tanker, builder’s hull 0315812 and IMO 1033717, completed EPS’s three-ship series of LNG dual-fuel Suezmaxes.

Maran Tankers Management took delivery of the Greek-flagged Maran Menelaus on 10 July. The 155,500-DWT tanker, IMO 1029900, is the third vessel in an eight-ship LNG dual-fuel Suezmax programme. The 155,500-DWT design is 274.3 metres long, 48 metres wide and 23.2 metres deep, with cargo capacity of 172,000 cubic metres.

New Times Shipbuilding is a privately owned Chinese shipbuilder based at Xingang Port in Jingjiang, Jiangsu province. Its facilities are designed to construct vessels ranging from 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes, with annual delivery capacity of up to 5m DWT. Its production schedule extends through 2029.

Bruton is a Bermuda-incorporated VLCC owner backed by Norwegian shipowner Tor Olav Trøim.

Eastern Pacific Shipping is a Singapore-based shipowner and shipmanager.

Maran Tankers Management is a Greek ship-management company within the Greece-based Angelicoussis Group.