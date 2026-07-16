Greece holds up 21st EU sanctions package over George Prokopiou’s Dynagas

Greece has held up agreement on the European Union’s 21st sanctions package over a proposed ban on carrying Russian LNG to third countries that Athens said would “ruin” Dynagas, owned by Greek billionaire shipowner George Prokopiou, according to the Financial Times.

Greece’s ambassador to the EU told fellow national envoys on 15 July that Athens could not support the measure because of its impact on Dynagas. Two people briefed on the remarks said the company was cited as the reason for the objection, with two others confirming the point. Neither the Greek government nor Dynagas had commented.

The objection delayed approval of the package, which requires unanimous support from all 27 EU member states. EU ambassadors failed to reach agreement on 15 July and pushed a possible decision to 23 July.

The existing oil price cap of $44.10 per barrel was extended for one week while negotiations continued. The wider package also includes restrictions on additional banks, cryptocurrency networks and military-industrial companies, as well as a mechanism for adjusting the crude price cap.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas confirmed on 13 July that member states had not reached agreement and that several issues remained unresolved. Her official remarks did not identify Greece, Dynagas or Prokopiou.

Dynagas operates 27 gas carriers, including one-third of the specialised Arc7 LNG carrier fleet built for Arctic navigation around the Yamal LNG export plant. Athens argued that the vessels could not readily be redeployed and might have to be sold to non-Western buyers if the ban was adopted. Each vessel cost about $300 million.

An analysis using Kpler data identified 11 Dynagas ships that carried more than 10 million tonnes of Russian LNG from the start of 2025 across 144 voyages. Dynagas specialises in LNG carrier operations in ice-bound and other harsh environments. Its affiliated entity Dynagas LNG Partners owns six LNG carriers with combined capacity of about 914,000 cubic metres. The vessels are employed under multi-year charters and are commercially and technically managed by a company wholly owned by Georgios Prokopiou.