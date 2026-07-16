Port of Los Angeles sets Western Hemisphere record with third 1m-TEU month

The Port of Los Angeles handled 1,002,734 TEU in June, its strongest June in 118 years and the third month in which throughput has exceeded 1m container units, according to the Port of Los Angeles. The port remains the only gateway in the Western Hemisphere to have crossed the 1m-container threshold in a single month.

June volume rose 12% year on year as retailers and manufacturers brought shipments forward amid changing trade policy, higher fuel costs and supply-chain uncertainty.

“Crossing the 1 million container mark for the third time and closing our fiscal year with more than 10.4 million TEUs are remarkable accomplishments,” executive director Gene Seroka said.

Loaded imports climbed 13% to 530,558 TEU, the port’s third-highest monthly import total. Loaded exports were unchanged at 126,365 TEU, while empty-container movements increased 17% to 345,811 TEU as equipment returned to Asia. The port handled 5,122,603 TEU in the first six months of 2026, up 3% from the same period of 2025.

The Port of Los Angeles is a US municipal port and container gateway in San Pedro Bay. It has ranked as the largest US container port for 26 consecutive years and handled 10.2m container units linked to $301bn of trade in 2025. Commerce across the San Pedro Bay port complex supports one in nine jobs in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.