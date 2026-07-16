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2026 July 16   10:53

shipbuilding

Drydocks World completes one of UAE’s most complex Aframax recycling jobs

Drydocks World has completed one of the UAE’s most complex ship recycling projects, recovering more than 20,000 tonnes of steel, machinery and other materials from a fire-damaged Aframax vessel, according to a 15 July statement from Drydocks World.  

The 120-day project was carried out for APT Global Marine at Drydocks World’s Dubai facility.  

The vessel arrived with extensive fire damage, more than 1,000 tonnes of hardened cargo residues and approximately 2,500 tonnes of fuel oil residue, requiring engineering assessments, environmental controls and specialised dismantling procedures.  

Drydocks World removed and processed approximately 14,500 tonnes of ferrous and non-ferrous metals and 3,500 tonnes of machinery, piping and cables. Hazardous materials and hydrocarbon residues also required specialist treatment.  

“The successful completion of this complex project demonstrates the advanced engineering, safety and environmental capabilities that exist in Dubai and the UAE more broadly to support responsible green ship recycling at scale, while supporting sustainable industrial growth,” Drydocks World chief executive Capt Rado Antolovic said.  “Recovering more than 20,000 tonnes of material through a single project also demonstrates the important role ship recycling can play in advancing a circular economy within the maritime sector. As vessels reach the end of their operational life, the industry has a responsibility to ensure valuable resources are recovered safely, efficiently and with the highest environmental standards.”  

The project brought together specialists in logistics, engineering, project management and recycling operations. Demand for responsible ship recycling is expected to grow as more vessels reach the end of their operational lives and environmental regulations evolve.  

Drydocks World is an approved compliant green ship recycling facility under the UAE Ship Recycling Regulation. Its wider circular economy strategy focuses on improving resource efficiency across its operations and project portfolio.  

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recycling

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