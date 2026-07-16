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2026 July 16   11:17

shipbuilding

India clears 1.5m-GT Porbandar shipbuilding cluster and $163m Vadinar repair yard

India has granted in-principle approval for a greenfield shipbuilding cluster in Porbandar and a ₹1,570-crore ($163m) ship repair facility at Vadinar under the Shipbuilding Development Scheme, according to India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.  

The Porbandar development will be built at Kuchhadi on nearly 2,000 acres through National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park–Gujarat, or NSHIP-Gujarat, a special-purpose vehicle jointly promoted by the ministry and Gujarat Maritime Board.  

The integrated cluster will include shipyards, ancillary manufacturing units, shared infrastructure and capability development centres. It is planned to build large commercial vessels with annual production capacity of 1.2m to 1.5m GT.  

The brownfield project at Vadinar in the Gulf of Kutch will be jointly developed by Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Deendayal Port Authority. It received approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on 5 May 2026 and has now secured in-principle support covering 25% of eligible capital infrastructure costs.  

The facility will include a 650-metre jetty, two large floating dry docks, workshops and supporting marine infrastructure. It is intended to handle vessels up to 300 metres long and reduce India’s dependence on overseas yards for repairs to large commercial ships.  

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the projects would expand domestic shipbuilding and repair capacity, support supply chains and increase participation in maritime manufacturing.  The Shipbuilding Development Scheme forms part of India’s policy framework for capacity expansion, investment, domestic manufacturing and greater private-sector participation.  

NSHIP-Gujarat is the special-purpose project company jointly promoted by the ministry and Gujarat Maritime Board for the Porbandar cluster.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd is a shipbuilding and ship repair company participating in the Vadinar development.

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