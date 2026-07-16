  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kawasaki and NVIDIA start next-generation digital shipyard project

2026 July 16   11:20

shipbuilding

Kawasaki and NVIDIA start next-generation digital shipyard project

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has begun collaborating with NVIDIA Corporation on a next-generation digital shipyard using physical AI and digital twin technology at its Sakaide Works in Kagawa Prefecture on July 16, 2026, according to Kawasaki Heavy Industries.  

The partners aim to connect commercial vessel design and construction in a single production flow by combining Kawasaki’s shipbuilding data, site expertise and robotics capabilities with NVIDIA’s AI, robotics and digital twin technologies.  

The project is intended to address shortages of skilled workers and wider labour constraints in Japan while expanding construction capacity and productivity as demand rises for low- and zero-carbon vessels.  Kawasaki will use NVIDIA’s physical AI stack, including NVIDIA Cosmos™, NVIDIA Omniverse™, NVIDIA Isaac™, NVIDIA Metropolis and NVIDIA Jetson™, to integrate robotics, AI, autonomous systems, digital twins and simulation.  

The work will advance shipbuilding based on Bill of Materials and Bill of Process data, use digital twins to reduce rework and optimise production, and create a framework for deploying Kawasaki-developed robots in welding, painting, inspection and material handling.  

The companies also plan to combine shipyard environment, construction and inspection data with AI tools to improve robot operating conditions and quality assessment. Agentic AI will support design, procurement, manufacturing and quality management.  Kawasaki will examine how construction data can be connected with vessel operation, maintenance and refit work after delivery.

Demonstration and implementation will proceed in phases, beginning with technology verification and identification of on-site challenges at Sakaide Works before possible application to other large structures and manufacturing sites.  

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a Japanese limited company.

NVIDIA Corporation is a US corporation headquartered in California.

Topics:

digitalisation

shipbuilding

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

BOURBON secures multi-month subsea contract for Ghana’s Jubilee field

17:04

Near-record Danube low strands cruise ships

16:44

Turkey sets 50% tonnage floor in ship-scrapping incentive overhaul

16:20

SCZONE revenue rises 37% to record $314.3m for the 2025/26 financial year

16:18

FuelEU pooling used by 90% of ships as Kickster flags deficit risk

16:16

DNV type approval streamlines Econowind VentoFoil installations

16:13

Western Baltic Engineering designs 800-tonne green methanol bunker vessel for Klaipėda

16:11

India halts new Indian seafarer deployments through Hormuz

16:09

GTT wins tank design order for two LNG carriers at HD Hyundai

16:08

Maersk newbuild takes 795 tonnes in Zhejiang’s first shipyard STS methanol bunkering

16:04

US regulators complete environmental review of Energy Transfer’s Blue Marlin port

15:33

Global Ports Holding acquires stakes in Turkish and Portuguese cruise ports from Royal Caribbean

15:13

Sea Legend sets first weekly Arctic boxship service with eight-sailing programme

14:43

Delfin advances second 4.4-mtpa FLNG vessel with Siemens LNTP and MidOcean stake

14:23

DP World rolls out 35 electric tractors in latest phase of $800m Jeddah terminal overhaul

13:53

Hormuz transits fall to nine with no VLCC or LNG carrier movements

13:27

Klaipeda bulk terminal loses EU court bid to revive Belarus potash transit

13:24

More than 500 feared dead after two boat incidents off Myanmar

13:03

Wärtsilä wins twin ammonia-engine package for Navigator gas carriers

12:41

AI trade shift reshapes global liner networks

12:12

Hanwha Ocean starts South Korea’s first domestically financed large-scale offshore wind farm

11:33

US Hellfire missiles disable Iran-bound VLCC Belma

11:17

India clears 1.5m-GT Porbandar shipbuilding cluster and $163m Vadinar repair yard

10:53

Drydocks World completes one of UAE’s most complex Aframax recycling jobs

10:24

Port of Los Angeles sets Western Hemisphere record with third 1m-TEU month

09:58

Greece holds up 21st EU sanctions package over George Prokopiou’s Dynagas

2026 July 15

18:06

China’s New Times delivers three LNG dual-fuel tankers in four-day run

17:15

US export surge drives global LNG trade to record 56.3 Bcf/d

16:44

FMC leaders back US bill giving seaports power to disable drones

16:04

Vitol opens Gwadar’s first full-scale commercial bunkering service

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news