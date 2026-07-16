Kawasaki and NVIDIA start next-generation digital shipyard project

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has begun collaborating with NVIDIA Corporation on a next-generation digital shipyard using physical AI and digital twin technology at its Sakaide Works in Kagawa Prefecture on July 16, 2026, according to Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

The partners aim to connect commercial vessel design and construction in a single production flow by combining Kawasaki’s shipbuilding data, site expertise and robotics capabilities with NVIDIA’s AI, robotics and digital twin technologies.

The project is intended to address shortages of skilled workers and wider labour constraints in Japan while expanding construction capacity and productivity as demand rises for low- and zero-carbon vessels. Kawasaki will use NVIDIA’s physical AI stack, including NVIDIA Cosmos™, NVIDIA Omniverse™, NVIDIA Isaac™, NVIDIA Metropolis and NVIDIA Jetson™, to integrate robotics, AI, autonomous systems, digital twins and simulation.

The work will advance shipbuilding based on Bill of Materials and Bill of Process data, use digital twins to reduce rework and optimise production, and create a framework for deploying Kawasaki-developed robots in welding, painting, inspection and material handling.

The companies also plan to combine shipyard environment, construction and inspection data with AI tools to improve robot operating conditions and quality assessment. Agentic AI will support design, procurement, manufacturing and quality management. Kawasaki will examine how construction data can be connected with vessel operation, maintenance and refit work after delivery.

Demonstration and implementation will proceed in phases, beginning with technology verification and identification of on-site challenges at Sakaide Works before possible application to other large structures and manufacturing sites.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a Japanese limited company.

NVIDIA Corporation is a US corporation headquartered in California.