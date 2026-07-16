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2026 July 16   11:33

accident

US Hellfire missiles disable Iran-bound VLCC Belma

US forces disabled the unladen, Curaçao-flagged VLCC Belma on 15 July after it ignored repeated warnings in international waters while heading for Iran’s Kharg Island, according to US Central Command. Kharg Island is Iran’s main crude oil export terminal.  

A US aircraft fired Hellfire missiles into the tanker’s smokestack, stopping it from continuing towards Iran. The aircraft type, number of missiles and condition of the crew were not disclosed.  

The incident occurred during the first 24 hours after Washington resumed enforcement of a maritime blockade covering all vessels sailing to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas, regardless of flag, at 4pm US Eastern time on 14 July.  Two commercial vessels complied with US instructions and were redirected during that period. Belma was the only non-compliant ship disabled.  

A Joint Maritime Information Center advisory placed the regional maritime threat level at severe and set the start of the measures at 2000 GMT on 14 July. Neutral ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations were not to be impeded.  

The 299,988-dwt Belma was built in 2005 and measures 333 metres long and 60 metres wide. It carries IMO number 9289491. The same IMO number appears on the US Office of Foreign Assets Control’s Specially Designated Nationals list under the tanker’s former names Bendigo and Leonor.

OFAC linked the vessel to UAE-based Max Maritime Solutions FZE.  Max Maritime managed Bendigo and Carnatic, which conducted nearly a dozen ship-to-ship transfers of Iranian oil with vessels affiliated with the National Iranian Tanker Company during 2023. Much of the cargo was subsequently transported to refineries in China.  

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