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2026 July 16   12:12

Hanwha Ocean starts South Korea’s first domestically financed large-scale offshore wind farm

Hanwha Ocean has broken ground on the KRW 3.4trn ($2.28bn) Shinan-Ui project, South Korea’s first large-scale offshore wind farm financed entirely with domestic capital, according to Hanwha Ocean.  

The 390-MW fixed-bottom development will be built about 4 km southeast of Ui Island and will use 26 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines, marking the first deployment of 15-MW units in South Korea.  Commercial operations are targeted for January 2029.

The wind farm is expected to generate 1,062 GWh annually, equivalent to the electricity consumption of about 300,000 households.  

Hanwha Ocean is acting as developer and lead EPC contractor, with responsibility for permitting, financing, engineering, procurement, construction and offshore installation.  The company is working with Korea Midland Power, SK Eternix and Hyundai Engineering & Construction. Korea Midland Power is expected to operate the wind farm for 25 years after completion. 

Hanwha Ocean and Hyundai Engineering & Construction signed a KRW 2.64trn ($1.77bn) EPC contract in December 2025. Hanwha Ocean’s share is KRW 1.9716trn ($1.32bn), with work scheduled to continue until June 2029.  The financing package comprises KRW 510bn ($342m) of equity and KRW 2.89trn ($1.94bn) of debt. It includes KRW 750bn ($503m) from the National Growth Fund and about KRW 540bn ($362m) from the Future Energy Fund, alongside lending from 18 South Korean financial institutions.  

Hyundai Steel Industries will supply the foundations, LS Cable & System will provide the subsea cables, and Hanwha Ocean will handle the offshore substation and installation work.  

Hanwha Ocean is also investing about KRW 800bn ($537m) in a next-generation WTIV. The vessel is covered by a KRW 768.7bn ($516m) contract with affiliate Ocean Wind Power 1 and is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2028.  It will be South Korea’s first WTIV capable of installing 15-MW turbines and is expected to work on Shinan-Ui. Hanwha Ocean has previously delivered four WTIVs to overseas customers.  

The groundbreaking ceremony on 16 July was attended by Climate, Energy and Environment Minister Kim Sung-hwan, Hanwha Ocean president Jung In-seop and Korea Midland Power president Lee Young-jo.  

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company established in 1973 and part of Hanwha Group since 2023. Hanwha Group is a South Korean industrial group.

Korea Midland Power is a South Korean power-generation company, while SK Eternix develops renewable-energy projects.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction is a South Korean engineering and construction company.

Topics:

Hanwha

wind farms

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