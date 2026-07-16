AI trade shift reshapes global liner networks

Global liner networks face structural contraction as container shipping demand weakens on Europe and North America trades while AI-linked cargo growth pulls capacity towards Asia, according to Sea-Intelligence.

World trade volume growth is projected to slow sharply from 5.0% in 2025 to 3.5% in 2026, reflecting earlier cargo front-loading, the macroeconomic impact of global tariffs and continuing logistics constraints in disrupted regions.

Traditional consumer-facing trades into Europe and North America are losing momentum as sluggish domestic spending and elevated energy prices erode underlying demand.

The outlook is stronger across economies embedded in the artificial intelligence value chain. Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia — the four largest net exporters of AI-related hardware — have received significant upward revisions to their growth forecasts.

That divergence is expected to force carriers to shift available capacity towards intra-Asia and transpacific technology corridors while rightsizing networks serving weaker retail markets in Europe and North America.

The baseline forecast assumes a phased reopening of the Strait of Hormuz from mid-July 2026. Sea-Intelligence considers that timetable unlikely and expects prolonged network disruption, structural supply bottlenecks and rising energy prices through 2026.

Sea-Intelligence is a maritime research and advisory organisation specialising in container shipping, liner networks and global supply chains.

The International Monetary Fund is an intergovernmental financial institution that conducts economic surveillance, provides financing to member states and publishes the World Economic Outlook.