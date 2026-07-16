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2026 July 16   13:27

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Klaipeda bulk terminal loses EU court bid to revive Belarus potash transit

Lithuanian stevedore Birių Krovinių Terminalas has lost its EU court challenge to restrictions that halted the transit of Belarusian potash fertiliser through Lithuania and the port of Klaipeda.  

The General Court dismissed the action against the Council of the European Union in full in a judgment delivered on 15 July. It ordered Birių Krovinių Terminalas, known as BKT, to bear its own legal costs and those incurred by the Council. Lithuania, which intervened in the case, was ordered to cover its own costs.  

BKT had sought the annulment or non-application of EU restrictions prohibiting the purchase, import or transfer of certain potash products from Belarus.  The Klaipeda-based company also challenged what it said was the Council’s failure to clarify the rules governing transit.  

The court found that BKT had challenged the underlying prohibition after the legal deadline had expired.  It also rejected requests that would have required the court to instruct the Council to introduce new transit rules or exemptions, ruling that it could not direct an EU institution on how to legislate.  

A separate failure-to-act claim was ruled inadmissible because BKT had addressed its request to the president of the European Council rather than to the Council of the European Union.  

The judgment concludes a case launched by BKT in May 2024 against the Council and the European Commission.  

In May 2025, the General Court dismissed the parts of the action directed against the Commission as inadmissible or outside its jurisdiction.  

Shipments by Belarusian state-owned potash producer Belaruskali through Lithuania ended on 1 February 2022 after the Lithuanian government ordered state railway group LTG to terminate its long-term transport contract with the producer.  

Before the suspension, BKT handled about 11m tonnes of Belaruskali fertiliser annually.  In 2021, the last full year before the transit ended, the terminal generated revenue of €96.1m and net profit of €16.1m.  Lithuanian businessman Igor Udovickij controls 70% of BKT directly and through associated companies.  Belaruskali owns the remaining 30%, although its voting rights are frozen under international sanctions.  

BKT operates a bulk cargo terminal in the port of Klaipeda with annual handling capacity of 16m tonnes, storage capacity of 200,000 tonnes and about 700 metres of quay.

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