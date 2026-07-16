DP World rolls out 35 electric tractors in latest phase of $800m Jeddah terminal overhaul

DP World has deployed 35 electric terminal tractors at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port, expanding the equipment fleet by more than 20% as it pushes ahead with an $800m upgrade of the South Container Terminal.

The Dubai-headquartered ports and logistics group expects the electric units to cut annual carbon dioxide emissions from the terminal tractor fleet by about 20% compared with current levels.

The tractors will move containers between the quayside and storage yards, replacing diesel-powered equipment. DP World aims to electrify all equipment at the terminal by 2030.

The deployment follows the addition of three semi-automated ship-to-shore cranes in March. The ZPMC-built units, each with a lifting capacity of 65 tonnes, increased the terminal’s ship-to-shore crane fleet from 14 to 17. DP World plans to expand the fleet to 22 cranes.

The wider modernisation programme has lifted annual handling capacity from 1.8m TEU to 4m TEU, with infrastructure designed to support a future increase to 5m TEU. The terminal covers nearly 1m square metres and has 2,150 metres of quay across five container berths. Its operational depth of 18 metres allows it to handle some of the largest container ships in service. The facility handled more than 1.3m TEU in 2025, more than double the previous year’s volume, while weekly liner calls reached 38.

DP World has operated in Saudi Arabia since 1999, when Jeddah became its first concession outside the United Arab Emirates. The company’s global network spans 84 countries and includes more than 60 ports and terminals.