Delfin advances second 4.4-mtpa FLNG vessel with Siemens LNTP and MidOcean stake

Delfin Midstream issued a limited notice to proceed to Siemens Energy on July 15 for long-lead equipment for its planned second floating LNG vessel offshore Louisiana and agreed terms allowing EIG-managed MidOcean Energy to acquire up to 50% of the project, according to Delfin Midstream.

The procurement covers four SGT-750 gas turbines and mixed-refrigerant compressors. Delfin is targeting a final investment decision on FLNG2 by year-end 2026, with the vessel expected to have nameplate capacity of 4.4m tonnes per annum.

MidOcean’s investment and corresponding share of LNG production remain subject to a positive FID and customary conditions.

FLNG2 will reuse the design of FLNG1, which reached FID on June 3, 2026 and is now in execution. Production from the first vessel is expected to begin in 2030.

FLNG2 will be moored offshore Louisiana and connected to existing pipeline infrastructure at the Delfin Deepwater Port, where construction is progressing under a phased multi-vessel development. Delfin expects the repeat design to reduce execution risk and shorten the construction schedule.

A positive FID would trigger a full notice to proceed and the broader engineering, procurement and construction scope. Delfin and MidOcean are also conducting pre-development work to accelerate a potential third vessel, FLNG3.

Delfin Midstream Inc. is the parent company of Delfin LNG, which holds a US deepwater port licence and federal approval to export up to 13.2m tonnes of LNG annually.

MidOcean Energy is an LNG investment company formed and managed by EIG, with interests in Gorgon LNG, Pluto LNG, QCLNG, LNG Canada and Peru LNG. Venter has 27 years of industry experience.