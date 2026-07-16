Sea Legend sets first weekly Arctic boxship service with eight-sailing programme

Chinese-controlled container carrier Sea Legend Shipping has scheduled eight weekly sailings from China to northern Europe via Russia’s Northern Sea Route between August and October 2026, according to Sea Legend’s sailing schedule.

The carrier is marketing its seasonal China-Europe Arctic Express, or CAX, as the first regular weekly container service through the Arctic passage, deploying seven small and medium-sized boxships and using Dubai Tower for two voyages.

Cargo collection and feeder departures from Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Taicang, Fuzhou and Nansha are due to begin on 12 August.

The 1,740-TEU Dubai Tower is scheduled to leave Ningbo on 15 August, arrive at Felixstowe on 5 September and begin onward delivery to other European ports on 8 September.

Riyadh Mukaab, Athens Odeon, Istanbul Bridge, Tiger Maanshan, Tiger Bintulu and Tiger Lianyungang will operate the subsequent departures. Dubai Tower is due to return for the final sailing, leaving feeder ports on 30 September and Ningbo on 3 October before reaching Felixstowe on 24 October and starting onward delivery on 27 October.

Cargo will be consolidated at Ningbo-Zhoushan, with European destinations including Felixstowe, Rotterdam, Wilhelmshaven and Gdynia.

Sea Legend puts transit time to Hamburg at 20 to 22 days and is positioning the service as a seasonal alternative to conventional Asia-Europe sea routes and China-Europe rail services.

The operation is intended to carry standard and refrigerated containers, oversized freight and battery cargo.

The programme follows Sea Legend’s first Arctic Express voyage in 2025. The 4,890-TEU Istanbul Bridge left Ningbo-Zhoushan on 23 September and reached Felixstowe on 13 October after 20 days. The vessel arrived two days behind its initial schedule after slowing during Storm Amy in the Norwegian Sea. The operating plan was released on 29 June as a commercial initiative by the carrier.

Sea Legend Line Limited is a Hong Kong-registered international liner operator established in 2022. It has its principal operating team in Shanghai and holds Chinese international liner operator certificate MOC-ML00472.