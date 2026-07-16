  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sea Legend sets first weekly Arctic boxship service with eight-sailing programme

2026 July 16   15:13

shipping

Sea Legend sets first weekly Arctic boxship service with eight-sailing programme

Chinese-controlled container carrier Sea Legend Shipping has scheduled eight weekly sailings from China to northern Europe via Russia’s Northern Sea Route between August and October 2026, according to Sea Legend’s sailing schedule.  

The carrier is marketing its seasonal China-Europe Arctic Express, or CAX, as the first regular weekly container service through the Arctic passage, deploying seven small and medium-sized boxships and using Dubai Tower for two voyages.  

Cargo collection and feeder departures from Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Taicang, Fuzhou and Nansha are due to begin on 12 August.

The 1,740-TEU Dubai Tower is scheduled to leave Ningbo on 15 August, arrive at Felixstowe on 5 September and begin onward delivery to other European ports on 8 September.  

Riyadh Mukaab, Athens Odeon, Istanbul Bridge, Tiger Maanshan, Tiger Bintulu and Tiger Lianyungang will operate the subsequent departures. Dubai Tower is due to return for the final sailing, leaving feeder ports on 30 September and Ningbo on 3 October before reaching Felixstowe on 24 October and starting onward delivery on 27 October.  

Cargo will be consolidated at Ningbo-Zhoushan, with European destinations including Felixstowe, Rotterdam, Wilhelmshaven and Gdynia.  

Sea Legend puts transit time to Hamburg at 20 to 22 days and is positioning the service as a seasonal alternative to conventional Asia-Europe sea routes and China-Europe rail services.

The operation is intended to carry standard and refrigerated containers, oversized freight and battery cargo.  

The programme follows Sea Legend’s first Arctic Express voyage in 2025. The 4,890-TEU Istanbul Bridge left Ningbo-Zhoushan on 23 September and reached Felixstowe on 13 October after 20 days. The vessel arrived two days behind its initial schedule after slowing during Storm Amy in the Norwegian Sea.  The operating plan was released on 29 June as a commercial initiative by the carrier.  

Sea Legend Line Limited is a Hong Kong-registered international liner operator established in 2022. It has its principal operating team in Shanghai and holds Chinese international liner operator certificate MOC-ML00472.

Topics:

Arctic

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

BOURBON secures multi-month subsea contract for Ghana’s Jubilee field

17:04

Near-record Danube low strands cruise ships

16:44

Turkey sets 50% tonnage floor in ship-scrapping incentive overhaul

16:20

SCZONE revenue rises 37% to record $314.3m for the 2025/26 financial year

16:18

FuelEU pooling used by 90% of ships as Kickster flags deficit risk

16:16

DNV type approval streamlines Econowind VentoFoil installations

16:13

Western Baltic Engineering designs 800-tonne green methanol bunker vessel for Klaipėda

16:11

India halts new Indian seafarer deployments through Hormuz

16:09

GTT wins tank design order for two LNG carriers at HD Hyundai

16:08

Maersk newbuild takes 795 tonnes in Zhejiang’s first shipyard STS methanol bunkering

16:04

US regulators complete environmental review of Energy Transfer’s Blue Marlin port

15:33

Global Ports Holding acquires stakes in Turkish and Portuguese cruise ports from Royal Caribbean

14:43

Delfin advances second 4.4-mtpa FLNG vessel with Siemens LNTP and MidOcean stake

14:23

DP World rolls out 35 electric tractors in latest phase of $800m Jeddah terminal overhaul

13:53

Hormuz transits fall to nine with no VLCC or LNG carrier movements

13:27

Klaipeda bulk terminal loses EU court bid to revive Belarus potash transit

13:24

More than 500 feared dead after two boat incidents off Myanmar

13:03

Wärtsilä wins twin ammonia-engine package for Navigator gas carriers

12:41

AI trade shift reshapes global liner networks

12:12

Hanwha Ocean starts South Korea’s first domestically financed large-scale offshore wind farm

11:33

US Hellfire missiles disable Iran-bound VLCC Belma

11:20

Kawasaki and NVIDIA start next-generation digital shipyard project

11:17

India clears 1.5m-GT Porbandar shipbuilding cluster and $163m Vadinar repair yard

10:53

Drydocks World completes one of UAE’s most complex Aframax recycling jobs

10:24

Port of Los Angeles sets Western Hemisphere record with third 1m-TEU month

09:58

Greece holds up 21st EU sanctions package over George Prokopiou’s Dynagas

2026 July 15

18:06

China’s New Times delivers three LNG dual-fuel tankers in four-day run

17:15

US export surge drives global LNG trade to record 56.3 Bcf/d

16:44

FMC leaders back US bill giving seaports power to disable drones

16:04

Vitol opens Gwadar’s first full-scale commercial bunkering service

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news