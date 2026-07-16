More than 500 feared dead after two boat incidents off Myanmar

More than 500 people, most of them stateless Rohingya, are feared dead after one boat lost contact and another was believed to have sunk off Myanmar, according to IOM and UNHCR.

The vessels left Myanmar’s Rakhine State in late June. Some passengers had travelled from Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

The first boat, believed to have been carrying about 250 people, lost contact shortly after departure. The second vessel, carrying about 280 people, is believed to have sunk off the coast of Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady Region on 8 July.

The two UN agencies stressed that neither the incidents nor the casualty figures had been officially confirmed. “While the incidents and casualty figures have yet to be officially confirmed, UNHCR and IOM are gravely concerned by the potentially devastating loss of life,” they said.

The journeys took place outside the regular sailing season, when maritime conditions are generally more dangerous. Torrential rain and flooding across the region had further increased the risks. If verified, the incidents would add to nearly 300 people already reported dead or missing in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal during 2026, including Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals.

More than 6,500 Rohingya attempted sea crossings in 2025, when nearly 900 were reported dead or missing. UNHCR said this was the highest mortality rate among the world’s main maritime routes used by refugees and migrants. More than 1.2m Rohingya refugees live in Bangladesh, most of them in camps in Cox’s Bazar.

The International Organization for Migration was established in 1951 and is an intergovernmental organisation within the UN system.

UNHCR was established by the UN General Assembly in 1950 with a mandate covering refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.