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2026 July 16   13:53

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Hormuz transits fall to nine with no VLCC or LNG carrier movements

Only nine ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 15 July, down from 13 a day earlier, with no VLCC or LNG carrier transits after an initial count of seven was corrected, according to Kpler.  

Five empty ships entered the Gulf, comprising three small oil tankers and two dry bulk carriers intended for grain trades. Four vessels departed carrying LPG, coal, fuel oil and fertiliser, with most traffic using the northern route controlled by Iran.  

Commercial traffic remained at reduced levels on both the southern Omani corridor and the northern route. The Joint Maritime Information Center assessed the threat in the strait as “severe”, with mine risk and navigation interference continuing.  

Oman introduced controlled, phased ship movements through temporary corridors after the normal traffic separation scheme was considered unsafe. Vessels were grouped for transit and instructed to wait in designated holding areas while maintaining communications with the authorities.  

The decline followed the resumption of a US naval blockade of Iranian ports at 4pm Eastern Time on 14 July. The restrictions applied to ships travelling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas, while other regional traffic could continue.  

US forces disabled the Curaçao-flagged, unladen VLCC *Belma* while it was sailing towards Iran’s Kharg Island after repeated warnings were ignored. Hellfire missiles struck the vessel’s smokestack, leaving it unable to continue. Two other commercial vessels complied with instructions and were redirected during the first 24 hours.  

No LNG carrier had entered or exited the Gulf through Hormuz since 11 July. The last known transit was by *Al Hamra*, which departed laden after loading at Abu Dhabi’s Das Island LNG plant. Twenty-one LNG carriers remained inside the Gulf.  A Suezmax carrying 1m barrels of Saudi crude passed outbound through the strait on 14 July with its AIS transponder switched off.  

Kpler is a data and analytics provider covering physical commodity trade, energy and maritime markets. Its systems process more than 1.3bn AIS signals a day, and the company employs more than 750 people representing over 35 nationalities. It is primarily owned by its founders and employees.  

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