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2026 July 16   15:33

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Global Ports Holding acquires stakes in Turkish and Portuguese cruise ports from Royal Caribbean

Global Investment Holdings’ indirectly owned cruise-port subsidiary Global Liman İşletmeleri A.Ş. has acquired Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd’s 9.52% stake in Ege Liman İşletmeleri A.Ş., lifting the group’s ownership of Turkey’s Ege Port from 90.47% to 99.99%, according to Global Investment Holdings’ filing. The transfer was completed on 14 July. The filing did not disclose the purchase price.  

The group has also signed an agreement to acquire a 10% interest in Lisbon Cruise Port from Royal Caribbean, representing half of the cruise company’s existing 20% holding.  Completion would increase Global Ports Holding’s indirect stake in the Portuguese cruise-terminal operator from 50% to 60%, while Royal Caribbean would retain 10%.  

The Lisbon transaction remains subject to conditions including approvals from the relevant authorities.

Once completed, Lisbon Cruise Port will be fully consolidated in the group’s financial statements rather than accounted for under the equity method.  

Global Investment Holdings is a Turkish diversified investment group and the parent company of Global Ports Holding.  Global Ports Holding operates a network of 35 cruise ports across 20 countries, handling more than 22m passengers annually.  

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd is part of Royal Caribbean Group, the owner of the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea brands. The group also holds a 50% interest in the joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.  

Ege Liman İşletmeleri A.Ş. operates Ege Port in Kuşadası, a Turkish Aegean cruise destination serving visitors to Ephesus.  

Lisbon Cruise Port operates two cruise terminals on the northern bank of the River Tagus. Its present terminal building opened in 2017.

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