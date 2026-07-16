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2026 July 16   16:04

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US regulators complete environmental review of Energy Transfer’s Blue Marlin port

US regulators have published the final environmental impact statement for Energy Transfer’s planned Blue Marlin Offshore Port off Louisiana, completing a key review stage for a crude export project designed to handle about 2m barrels per day, according to the US Maritime Administration and US Coast Guard.  

The proposed deepwater port would be located about 99 statute miles off Cameron Parish in water approximately 162 feet deep.  

The final environmental impact statement examines the project’s potential effects, development alternatives and the option of taking no action. It will inform MARAD’s decision on whether to approve the licence application, approve it with conditions or reject it.  

Blue Marlin Offshore Port LLC is seeking permission to construct, own, operate and eventually decommission the terminal for exports of domestically produced crude oil.  The facility would load different crude grades at rates of up to 80,000 barrels per hour. One very large crude carrier or other oil tanker could moor at a catenary anchor leg mooring system and receive cargo through floating hoses.  

The supply system would run from Energy Transfer’s Nederland Terminal in Texas through a new 37-mile, 42-inch pipeline connecting with the existing 36-inch Stingray mainline in Cameron Parish. The Stingray pipeline and offshore infrastructure at the West Cameron 509 platform complex would be converted from natural gas to crude oil service.  

MARAD will not open a separate comment period on the final environmental statement because substantive submissions from the earlier review were considered and incorporated where appropriate.  Final hearings on the licence application are scheduled in Cameron, Louisiana, on 4 August and Port Arthur, Texas, on 5 August.

Energy Transfer has signed a non-binding heads of agreement with TotalEnergies covering 4m barrels of crude oil per month from Blue Marlin. The arrangement remains subject to definitive agreements, regulatory approvals and Energy Transfer taking a final investment decision.  

Energy Transfer LP is a Dallas-based US midstream partnership whose network includes approximately 140,000 miles of pipelines and associated energy infrastructure across 44 states.  

Blue Marlin Offshore Port LLC is the limited liability company applying for the project’s federal deepwater port licence.  

TotalEnergies is a French integrated energy company active across oil, gas, LNG, electricity and renewable energy.

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