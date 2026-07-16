  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Turkey sets 50% tonnage floor in ship-scrapping incentive overhaul

2026 July 16   16:44

shipbuilding

Turkey sets 50% tonnage floor in ship-scrapping incentive overhaul

Turkey has tightened its state-backed ship replacement scheme by imposing minimum tonnage thresholds and new eligibility rules for owners and contractors, according to Turkey’s Official Gazette.  

The amendments, published on 16 July 2026 and effective immediately, require a vessel entered for scrapping to have been registered in the beneficiary’s name for at least three months in either the National Ship Register or the Turkish International Ship Register.  

Replacement ships built for scrapped commercial vessels, sea craft or inland-water craft of 12,000 GT or more must have gross tonnage equal to at least 50% of the vessel being removed.  For vessels below 12,000 GT, the replacement must be at least one-third of the scrapped vessel’s gross tonnage.  

The revised regulation also widens the definition of eligible contractors to include coastal facilities owned by individuals or legal entities licensed under Turkey’s Free Zones Law.  

Those contractors will not need a separate coastal facility operating permit.  The amendments do not allocate additional funding, identify beneficiaries or estimate how many vessels could enter the programme.  

Turkey introduced the incentive framework in April 2021 to support construction of new vessels replacing scrapped Turkish-flagged ships. The rules were amended previously in June 2022 and are administered by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

Topics:

legislation

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

BOURBON secures multi-month subsea contract for Ghana’s Jubilee field

17:04

Near-record Danube low strands cruise ships

16:20

SCZONE revenue rises 37% to record $314.3m for the 2025/26 financial year

16:18

FuelEU pooling used by 90% of ships as Kickster flags deficit risk

16:16

DNV type approval streamlines Econowind VentoFoil installations

16:13

Western Baltic Engineering designs 800-tonne green methanol bunker vessel for Klaipėda

16:11

India halts new Indian seafarer deployments through Hormuz

16:09

GTT wins tank design order for two LNG carriers at HD Hyundai

16:08

Maersk newbuild takes 795 tonnes in Zhejiang’s first shipyard STS methanol bunkering

16:04

US regulators complete environmental review of Energy Transfer’s Blue Marlin port

15:33

Global Ports Holding acquires stakes in Turkish and Portuguese cruise ports from Royal Caribbean

15:13

Sea Legend sets first weekly Arctic boxship service with eight-sailing programme

14:43

Delfin advances second 4.4-mtpa FLNG vessel with Siemens LNTP and MidOcean stake

14:23

DP World rolls out 35 electric tractors in latest phase of $800m Jeddah terminal overhaul

13:53

Hormuz transits fall to nine with no VLCC or LNG carrier movements

13:27

Klaipeda bulk terminal loses EU court bid to revive Belarus potash transit

13:24

More than 500 feared dead after two boat incidents off Myanmar

13:03

Wärtsilä wins twin ammonia-engine package for Navigator gas carriers

12:41

AI trade shift reshapes global liner networks

12:12

Hanwha Ocean starts South Korea’s first domestically financed large-scale offshore wind farm

11:33

US Hellfire missiles disable Iran-bound VLCC Belma

11:20

Kawasaki and NVIDIA start next-generation digital shipyard project

11:17

India clears 1.5m-GT Porbandar shipbuilding cluster and $163m Vadinar repair yard

10:53

Drydocks World completes one of UAE’s most complex Aframax recycling jobs

10:24

Port of Los Angeles sets Western Hemisphere record with third 1m-TEU month

09:58

Greece holds up 21st EU sanctions package over George Prokopiou’s Dynagas

2026 July 15

18:06

China’s New Times delivers three LNG dual-fuel tankers in four-day run

17:15

US export surge drives global LNG trade to record 56.3 Bcf/d

16:44

FMC leaders back US bill giving seaports power to disable drones

16:04

Vitol opens Gwadar’s first full-scale commercial bunkering service

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news