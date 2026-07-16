BOURBON secures multi-month subsea contract for Ghana’s Jubilee field

BOURBON has secured a multi-month subsea services contract covering offshore operations at Ghana’s Jubilee field, according to BOURBON. The campaign will deploy the multipurpose support vessel Bourbon Evolution 802, equipped with two work-class HD remotely operated vehicles.

The scope includes inspection, maintenance and repair work on wellheads, cleaning of an FPSO’s mooring chains, survey operations, pipeline installation and X-tree installation. Around sixty people, including representatives of the client, are currently aboard the vessel to support the campaign.

The Bourbon Evolution 802 combines surface support capabilities with deep-water intervention capacity. The contract expands BOURBON’s operations in West Africa, where the group currently has a fleet of a hundred vessels in operation. Its previous work in the region includes campaigns conducted since 2021 on fields operated by Tullow, involving the Bourbon Evolution 804.

BOURBON is an offshore marine services group providing vessel-based support and subsea intervention services. Tullow is an offshore field operator that has previously engaged BOURBON vessels for campaigns in West Africa.